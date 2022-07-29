ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber expands trip transparency for drivers

By Hope King
 2 days ago
Uber says that it’s “completely reimagined the way drivers accept rides” with a feature called “upfront fares,” which shows drivers exactly how much they’ll be paid for a trip and where they’ll end up after dropping a rider off. In its announcement on Friday, the company says the change is part of its push to make driving for the rideshare service more flexible. Uber’s also planning on rolling out a feature that lets drivers see other ride requests in their area, letting them pick specific trips they’d like to do.
In 2018, a woman was raped after being lured into the wrong car that displayed an Uber sticker, court documents show. Now, she’s alleging the ride-sharing company has a duty to protect its users from “third-party criminals” who continue to use the company name. The woman—identified as Jane Doe in court documents—says the company has refused to “acknowledge, study, or gather data” about criminals that use its likeness. Brandon Sherman, who is serving an 11-year sentence for kidnapping and assault, once drove for Uber but kept the sticker tacked onto his car. According to the woman’s lawyers, the company made no effort to retrieve his Uber sticker after he was accused of kidnapping and assault. The company maintains that it had no authority to take the sticker and the woman entered Sherman’s car on her own accord with no information from Uber.
Uber on Friday said it will let drivers in the United States see trip details before deciding whether to accept them -- a new feature long sought by drivers. Revealing details only once a driver had accepted a trip was seen as a way to ensure riders would get picked up promptly, and not be snubbed because they were headed to locations deemed undesirable by drivers.
Uber has introduced a pair of features it said are designed to provide more flexibility and opportunities for the company’s drivers. According to a Friday (July 29) news release, the new features are known as Upfront Fares, which deals with the way drivers accept rides, and Trip Radar, which gives drivers more options for choosing rides.
A consumer advocate has shared the tricks anyone can use to avoid sky-high airfares as flight booking data shows most Australians are planning to travel in the next 12 months. Airlines behind the mass cancellations and delays at airports in recent months have been pushing up their ticket prices too, but research shows three out of every five Australians are still planning an escape in the next year.
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Electric vehicles are poised for the biggest policy boost in U.S. history, but barriers remain before plugs replace gas pumps on a mass scale. Why it matters: EVs are a key tool for cutting carbon from transportation, the largest source of U.S. planet-warming emissions. Catch up fast: Democrats' energy deal...
July 27 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) canceled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) on Wednesday after Spirit shareholders balked at supporting it, leaving JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) with an opening to clinch a deal.
