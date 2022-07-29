Uber expands trip transparency for drivers

www.axios.com
Related
Uber drivers outraged about leaked documents, but not surprised
When word got around about the massive data leak that Uber now has to deal with, I decided to talk with a few of the drivers to get their opinion on the Uber leak. There were some mixed feelings, some of were clearly outraged, but others were simply not surprised.
komando.com
Get this message from an Uber driver? It could add $10 to your trip
If you need to get around town quickly, whether your vehicle is in the shop or on vacation, the easiest way to do that is by catching an Uber. All you have to do is open the app, select your pick-up point and destination, and wait for a ride. It’s...
Opinion: Uber hosted a Townhall meeting with drivers on July 6, but it did not care enough to show up
Uber, the popular ridesharing app hosted a Townhall meeting with drivers on July 6, 2022 to get feedback and give drivers a way to voice any questions or concerns they had about Uber and it's future. Sounds good right? However, there was just one problem, they did not care enough to send a Uber representative.
The Verge
Uber will start showing drivers how much they’ll be paid for accepting a trip
Uber says that it’s “completely reimagined the way drivers accept rides” with a feature called “upfront fares,” which shows drivers exactly how much they’ll be paid for a trip and where they’ll end up after dropping a rider off. In its announcement on Friday, the company says the change is part of its push to make driving for the rideshare service more flexible. Uber’s also planning on rolling out a feature that lets drivers see other ride requests in their area, letting them pick specific trips they’d like to do.
RELATED PEOPLE
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Frontier is slashing fares to as low as $19 in a preemptive strike at JetBlue's new merger agreement with Spirit
The "blockbuster sale" comes as JetBlue and Spirit announced a planned merger after a months-long battle between the three carriers.
Daily Beast
Woman Sues Uber for Allegedly Allowing Her Rapist to Use Company Name
In 2018, a woman was raped after being lured into the wrong car that displayed an Uber sticker, court documents show. Now, she’s alleging the ride-sharing company has a duty to protect its users from “third-party criminals” who continue to use the company name. The woman—identified as Jane Doe in court documents—says the company has refused to “acknowledge, study, or gather data” about criminals that use its likeness. Brandon Sherman, who is serving an 11-year sentence for kidnapping and assault, once drove for Uber but kept the sticker tacked onto his car. According to the woman’s lawyers, the company made no effort to retrieve his Uber sticker after he was accused of kidnapping and assault. The company maintains that it had no authority to take the sticker and the woman entered Sherman’s car on her own accord with no information from Uber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides
Uber on Friday said it will let drivers in the United States see trip details before deciding whether to accept them -- a new feature long sought by drivers. Revealing details only once a driver had accepted a trip was seen as a way to ensure riders would get picked up promptly, and not be snubbed because they were headed to locations deemed undesirable by drivers.
Uber Unveils Driver Perks, Debit Card
Uber has introduced a pair of features it said are designed to provide more flexibility and opportunities for the company’s drivers. According to a Friday (July 29) news release, the new features are known as Upfront Fares, which deals with the way drivers accept rides, and Trip Radar, which gives drivers more options for choosing rides.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See inside the 4-seat electric flying taxi that could be shuttling passengers between airports and city centers by 2026
Airlines are betting big on eVTOLs, with Embraer's Eve winning 1,900 orders. Here's what the flying taxis could look like.
CNBC
Uber unveils new features, including one that lets drivers choose the trips they want
Uber announced a series of new features Friday aimed at enhancing drivers' experiences on the ridesharing app. Drivers across the U.S. will be able to see exactly how much they will earn and where they will be going before they accept a trip. Uber announced a series of new features...
Spirit is merging into JetBlue and will disappear from the skies. See the full history of the airline, from trucking company to low-cost giant.
Soon, the iconic Spirit brand that has become a household name may leave the industry forever.
Amtrak Is Extending Its Policy on Waiving Change Fees — What to Know
Train travelers can continue to book with flexibility top of mind, as Amtrak confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday that it will extend waivers on change fees through Oct. 31, 2022. Since at least March 2020, the rail service has not been charging passengers the normal change fee associated...
The booking tricks you can use to snag cheaper airfares now - with the cost of flights set to soar amid surging demand and airline staff shortages
A consumer advocate has shared the tricks anyone can use to avoid sky-high airfares as flight booking data shows most Australians are planning to travel in the next 12 months. Airlines behind the mass cancellations and delays at airports in recent months have been pushing up their ticket prices too, but research shows three out of every five Australians are still planning an escape in the next year.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The barriers to an EV revolution
Electric vehicles are poised for the biggest policy boost in U.S. history, but barriers remain before plugs replace gas pumps on a mass scale. Why it matters: EVs are a key tool for cutting carbon from transportation, the largest source of U.S. planet-warming emissions. Catch up fast: Democrats' energy deal...
CARS・
Spirit ends sale to Frontier as JetBlue talks continue
July 27 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) canceled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) on Wednesday after Spirit shareholders balked at supporting it, leaving JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) with an opening to clinch a deal.
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0