How compost is helping farmers save water, survive drought

Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
'We are the salmon and the salmon are us' | A Northern California tribe's journey to bring back the salmon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the seventh year in a row and led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, California Native Americans, activists, and allies embarked on Run4Salmon, a 300-mile Prayer Journey to restore salmon to the Mount Shasta area. "The importance of the run for salmon...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Carrots but no stick: Participation in California drug courts has plummeted
Last year, Yolo County tried an experiment: No one arrested for simple drug possession would be prosecuted or sent to drug court. Instead, those arrested with drugs were directed to the county health department. The county was responding to a trend across California: Significantly fewer people are choosing to go...
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home
AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures. The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Opinion: Help is Needed for Our Waterways
Over the past 16 months, volunteers from Sacramento Picks It Up! have removed over 700,000 pounds of trash and solid waste from the Sacramento region, a huge percentage of which was located right here in Natomas. These volunteer cleanup events have included a dozen cleanups of abandoned encampments which spilled...
Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters.
SACRAMENTO-- Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters whose names were engraved on the California Firefighters Memorial. Stockton's Max Fortuna is among the 82 fallen firefighters who died in the last three years. Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call in January. "Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," said Mario Gardea, President of...
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
