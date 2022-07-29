ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multifamily development Aria at Ralston projects Aug. 1 opening in Humble

By Wesley Gardner
 2 days ago
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board

Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Own This Exceptional Construction Home in The Woodlands in A Serene Setting with Every Comfort and Amenity for $7,000,000

The Home in The Woodlands, a completely remodeled estate with exceptional construction, high-end finishes, fixtures, and incredible attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 6 Hepplewhite Way, The Woodlands, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Kink (Phone: 281-300-4714) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in The Woodlands.
Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy plans new trails, trees, extra acre and more in 2022-24

New trails and amenities are coming to the Willow Waterhole Greenspace over the next two years. (Courtesy Roan Matthews/Brays Oaks District) At its July 28 annual meeting, the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy went over projects scheduled over the next two years, including 8 miles of new trails, the purchasing of an extra acre near Ricecrest Street and Gasmer Drive, and the planting of hundreds of trees in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District and Trees for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Baker Katz acquires, will improve business plaza in League City

Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center in League City. (Courtesy Baker Katz) Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center adjacent to the planned Riverview development at I-45 and Wesley Drive in League City. The 108,000-square-foot Pecan Park Plaza, located at I-45 and FM 518, includes a Jumping World indoor trampoline park, Kolache Factory, Hertz and Dollar Tree. Baker Katz plans to replace the parking lot surface, which has potholes and is uneven, and add a new roof to the plaza. 713-621-2900. www.bakerkatz.com.
Uptown Cheapskate resale shop coming soon to Cypress

Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The resale store buys young adult clothing from the community. For about six to 12 weeks, the store will be purchasing inventory to fill the store. After that period, the store will officially open to the public, and customers will be able to buy and sell merchandise. www.uptowncheapskate.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Magnolia's FY 2022-23 proposed budget adds 10 positions

The city of Magnolia is adding 10 new positions for FY 2022-23. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Magnolia is proposing the addition of 10 new positions at a cost of nearly $540,000 in its proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget to target the city’s growing needs, City Administrator Don Doering said in an interview.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioner questions $8.5 million loan

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners at their July 26 meeting received more information on a recently approved loan totaling $8.5 million. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners received more information on a recently approved loan totaling $8.5...
Tomball Computer Guy talks home security

Dan Sullivan is the president of Tomball Computer Guy. He shared home security tips for homeowners. Why should homeowners invest in a home security system?. A good-quality and properly installed security camera system is a good add-on for securing your home. It can work both as a deterrent and a surveillance tool. ... In addition, if a burglary or other crime does occur, security cameras can help gather information as an investigative tool and evidence for prosecution.
First brick-and-mortar location of Pudgy's Fine Cookies opens July 31 in the Heights

The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) A new location of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies opened July 31 in the Heights at 1010 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s, which previously operated as a pop-up shop at local markets in Houston, including the MKT Sunset Market.
Shenandoah continues preliminary budget discussions

Shenandoah City Council has been holding preliminary budget discussions prior to its formal workshop in August. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah continued early budget discussions regarding individual budgets such as the police department and water and sewer during a July 27 meeting. Shenandoah Finance Director Lisa Wasner said a major...
SHENANDOAH, TX
Bounce Multimedia celebrates grand opening in Humble

Members of Bounce Multimedia gathered July 13 to celebrate the grand opening of the business's Humble location. (Courtesy Bounce Multimedia) Bounce Multimedia celebrated its grand opening in Humble on July 13. Located at 45 Wilson Road, the business offers media video production and installation services as well as equipment rentals. Additionally, the business offers mobile production services that send crew members to captures sports, entertainment and religious industries events. Bounce Multimedia, which also has a location in Beaumont, has worked with several major broadcasters, including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Bally Sports. 409-860-5551. www.bouncemultimedia.com.
KTX Offroad and Performance shop opening soon in Tomball

KTX Offroad and Performance shop is opening Aug. 1 in Tomball and will have a grand opening party July 31. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) KTX Offroad and Performance will open Aug. 1 at 11412 Spring Cypress Road, Bldg. 2, Ste. A, Tomball, co-owner Claudia Fuentes said. There will be a family-friendly grand opening celebration July 31 at 7 p.m. with free food and drink along with music and live raffles. The shop offers lift and drop kits, wheels, tires and accessories for trucks, jeeps and ATVs. 281-896-3639. Facebook: KTX Offroad and Performance.
