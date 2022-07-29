Multifamily development Aria at Ralston projects Aug. 1 opening in Humble

communityimpact.com
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy plans new trails, trees, extra acre and more in 2022-24
New trails and amenities are coming to the Willow Waterhole Greenspace over the next two years. (Courtesy Roan Matthews/Brays Oaks District) At its July 28 annual meeting, the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy went over projects scheduled over the next two years, including 8 miles of new trails, the purchasing of an extra acre near Ricecrest Street and Gasmer Drive, and the planting of hundreds of trees in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District and Trees for Houston.
Baker Katz acquires, will improve business plaza in League City
Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center in League City. (Courtesy Baker Katz) Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center adjacent to the planned Riverview development at I-45 and Wesley Drive in League City. The 108,000-square-foot Pecan Park Plaza, located at I-45 and FM 518, includes a Jumping World indoor trampoline park, Kolache Factory, Hertz and Dollar Tree. Baker Katz plans to replace the parking lot surface, which has potholes and is uneven, and add a new roof to the plaza. 713-621-2900. www.bakerkatz.com.
City of Katy to install fitness court at Katy City Park in January 2023
Equipment for the fitness court will include 118 elements for thousands of exercise variations. The outdoor gym will also feature a digitally activated free app with workouts, challenges and training tools. (Courtesy Pexels) The city of Katy was selected as a recipient for the 2022 Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas...
Uptown Cheapskate resale shop coming soon to Cypress
Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The resale store buys young adult clothing from the community. For about six to 12 weeks, the store will be purchasing inventory to fill the store. After that period, the store will officially open to the public, and customers will be able to buy and sell merchandise. www.uptowncheapskate.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital announces $71.8M expansion
The Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital on Hwy. 290 in Cypress is expanding. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Officials with Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital announced July 28 plans to expand the facility to accommodate population growth in the surrounding area. The facility originally opened in 2017 and has 105 beds and about 600 employees.
Magnolia's FY 2022-23 proposed budget adds 10 positions
The city of Magnolia is adding 10 new positions for FY 2022-23. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Magnolia is proposing the addition of 10 new positions at a cost of nearly $540,000 in its proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget to target the city’s growing needs, City Administrator Don Doering said in an interview.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioner questions $8.5 million loan
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners at their July 26 meeting received more information on a recently approved loan totaling $8.5 million. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners received more information on a recently approved loan totaling $8.5...
Tomball Computer Guy talks home security
Dan Sullivan is the president of Tomball Computer Guy. He shared home security tips for homeowners. Why should homeowners invest in a home security system?. A good-quality and properly installed security camera system is a good add-on for securing your home. It can work both as a deterrent and a surveillance tool. ... In addition, if a burglary or other crime does occur, security cameras can help gather information as an investigative tool and evidence for prosecution.
First brick-and-mortar location of Pudgy's Fine Cookies opens July 31 in the Heights
The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) A new location of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies opened July 31 in the Heights at 1010 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s, which previously operated as a pop-up shop at local markets in Houston, including the MKT Sunset Market.
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
Shenandoah continues preliminary budget discussions
Shenandoah City Council has been holding preliminary budget discussions prior to its formal workshop in August. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah continued early budget discussions regarding individual budgets such as the police department and water and sewer during a July 27 meeting. Shenandoah Finance Director Lisa Wasner said a major...
West University Place City Council authorizes next step toward issuing $61.12M in bonds
West University Place is moving forward with plans to issue $61.12 million in new debt to pay for major infrastructure projects in 2022-23. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of West University Place, during its July 25 council meeting, approved publication of its Notice of Intention to Issue Certificates of...
Bounce Multimedia celebrates grand opening in Humble
Members of Bounce Multimedia gathered July 13 to celebrate the grand opening of the business's Humble location. (Courtesy Bounce Multimedia) Bounce Multimedia celebrated its grand opening in Humble on July 13. Located at 45 Wilson Road, the business offers media video production and installation services as well as equipment rentals. Additionally, the business offers mobile production services that send crew members to captures sports, entertainment and religious industries events. Bounce Multimedia, which also has a location in Beaumont, has worked with several major broadcasters, including ESPN, CBS, NBC and Bally Sports. 409-860-5551. www.bouncemultimedia.com.
Houston approves $40M grant fund for Shepherd-Durham drives construction
The $40 million grant will help fund infrastructure improvements on Shepherd and Durham drives. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A $40 million grant fund agreement between the city of Houston and the Texas Department of Transportation for a road and infrastructure project along Shepherd and Durham drive was approved during a July 27 Houston City Council meeting.
KTX Offroad and Performance shop opening soon in Tomball
KTX Offroad and Performance shop is opening Aug. 1 in Tomball and will have a grand opening party July 31. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) KTX Offroad and Performance will open Aug. 1 at 11412 Spring Cypress Road, Bldg. 2, Ste. A, Tomball, co-owner Claudia Fuentes said. There will be a family-friendly grand opening celebration July 31 at 7 p.m. with free food and drink along with music and live raffles. The shop offers lift and drop kits, wheels, tires and accessories for trucks, jeeps and ATVs. 281-896-3639. Facebook: KTX Offroad and Performance.
Home sales rise 9% in Magnolia ZIP 77354, decline 8% in Tomball ZIP 77377 compared to prior year
Year-over-year data shows more homes were sold from June 2021-May 2022 than the previous 12 months in Magnolia ZIP codes, which also saw homes spending less time on the market on average over that time. The trend was the same for Tomball ZIP 77375, but the opposite trends occurred in 77377 as well as 77362, in Pinehurst.
