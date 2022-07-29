LaMelo Ball Chooses New Number: Fans React

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.

18 HOURS AGO