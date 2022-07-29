No-swim advisory issued at four Manatee County beaches

www.snntv.com
Related
snntv.com
"No swim" advisories lifted in four areas
The “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a "satisfactory" level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
snntv.com
Sarasota County beaches safe to swim in again
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - It is now safe to swim in some Sarasota County beaches. The "no swim advisory" for several beaches in the county has been lifted. Testing was done on the water today and the results came back within approved levels, making it safe to swim in these waters again.
snntv.com
Warm Mineral Springs park reopens, welcomes free visitors
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Warm mineral springs park is back open today. It closed on Friday for a gator removal. FWC came and got the reptilian visitor and it did not hurt anyone. Sarasota County residents can enjoy free admission to Warm Mineral Springs park on Saturday. Proof of residency...
snntv.com
Suncoast gas prices drop to three month low
For the first time months, Suncoast drivers are finding pump prices below four dollars a gallon. The state average is now on a six-week streak of declines, falling a total of 97 cents per gallon. AAA says a steep drop in domestic gasoline demand is the reason for the cheaper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Suncoast residents play for No. 2 highest Mega Million prize
The Mega Million Jackpot has passed the million mark. Now more than one billion dollars is on the line. This is the second highest Mega Millions jackpot in history. Your odds of getting struck by lightning are higher than finding that winning ticket, but hey you never know. The ticket...
snntv.com
North Port AC: What Is Blow In Insulation?
Originally Posted On: https://www.bowersoxair.com/what-is-blow-in-insulation/. Home improvement projects have been on the rise and show no signs of slowing this year. Whether you are renovating an attic, redoing walls, or updating old insulation, you probably have considered the benefits of blow in insulation. It can increase your home’s energy efficiency and save you tons on utility bills over the year.
snntv.com
Surveillance video catches scooter theft in Venice
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Venice Police need your help identifying some thieves that were caught on camera. The two suspects stole a 2022 Honda Scooter Wednesday morning around 8:30. The scooter was stolen from a home on Beach Manor Circle. Officers say the suspects left in a white truck. If...
snntv.com
Englewood AC Installation: DIY or Hire a Professional?
Originally Posted On: https://www.bowersoxair.com/ac-installation-diy-or-hire-a-professional/. Some homeowners fancy themselves as DIY aficionados. With three-quarters of US homes having an AC unit, more than a few have tried it for sure. But is AC installation something that you should attempt to do yourself?. Of course, it’s always nice to save a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
FHP searches for hit-and-run driver
Florida Highway Patrol Officers are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run that sent a 30-year-old Bradenton man to the hospital. Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was traveling North on 301 Boulevard East when it struck a pedestrian. The person was crossing the street when the car hit them, and the driver fled the scene.
snntv.com
Man uses funny money to buy scratch-off ticket in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - Bradenton Police need your help identifying a man caught on surveillance video. Officers say the man pictured above tried to pay for scratch-off tickets using fake $5 bills. This was at a gas station on 14th Street West. Officers say he is known to ride a...
snntv.com
Last day of Comic Con
Comic Con wraps up Sunday in Tampa. The yearly event started Friday. If you're unfamiliar, Comic Con is a comic book convention that caters to comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, and cosplay. Q and A's and meet and greets from celebrities, artists, and comic industry pros are mainstays at Comic Con.
Comments / 0