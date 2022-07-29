Arrests and incidents reported July 29
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
July 28
- forgery – 3 rd degree; Peoples Bank; forged checks
Arrests
July 28
Brown, James W; 72
- DUI
Cunningham, Trey J; 24
- criminal mischief – 3 rd degree
Freeman, Logan L; 33
- criminal trespassing – 3 rd degree
- theft of property – 4 th degree
Williams, Shayla C; 27
- FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree
- FTA – public intoxication
- FTA – criminal trespassing – 3 rd degree
- FTA – leaving scene of accident
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com
