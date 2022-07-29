ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported July 29

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

July 28

  • forgery – 3 rd degree; Peoples Bank; forged checks

Arrests

July 28

Brown, James W; 72

  • DUI

Cunningham, Trey J; 24

  • criminal mischief – 3 rd degree

Freeman, Logan L; 33

  • criminal trespassing – 3 rd degree
  • theft of property – 4 th degree

Williams, Shayla C; 27

  • FTA – theft of property – 4 th degree
  • FTA – public intoxication
  • FTA – criminal trespassing – 3 rd degree
  • FTA – leaving scene of accident

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
themadisonrecord.com

HPD makes drug bust in traffic stop

The Huntsville Police Department reported their DUI Task Force officers performed a routine stop for a traffic violation on Wednesday, July 27, in the area of University Drive and Jordan Lane. According to HPD, the driver attempted to run from officers after the vehicle was stopped. The officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and located more than three ounces of marijuana packed for sale. The occupant was also in possession of an AK-style rifle, promethazine/codeine bottle, drug paraphernalia and thousands of dollars.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South safety, traffic updates from law enforcement: Festival returning Aug. 5-6

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Chief of Highway Patrol Michael McBrayer gave an update on next weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival at a press conference on Friday morning.   Gentry noted that, with more than 30,000 attendees expected at RTS each day, his goal is to do “everything humanly possible to keep everyone safe” and that the event is an “all hands on deck” weekend for the various agencies.  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be in charge of the flow of traffic into and out...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Mid-week arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – Drug use, assaults, probation violations and grand jury indictments kept the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) busy the past several days.   Thursday, July 21   CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Crane Hill area.   Gregory Thornton, 33, of Lacey’s Spring, was identified as the driver. Jerrica Adams, 32, of Eva, was a passenger in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Both subjects were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.   —  Deputies arrested Tammy Jo Cummings, 56, of Baileyton, on outstanding warrants for distribution of methamphetamine.    —  Deputies arrested Pattie...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fta#Peoples Bank#Logan L#Ccso
CBS 42

Woman dies in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a local woman in Etowah County Thursday evening. Vannieca Barnes, 58, of Gallant was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Barnes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
KRMG

Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Madison County family dispute leads to someone shot

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a family dispute on Gillespie Road near Wall Triana led to someone being shot and injured. At this time the victim has not been identified but they are alive and have been transported to the hospital. According to Captain Lamar Anderson of...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County murderer found dead in state prison

A 23-year-old man serving life sentences for his involvement with two 2015 murders and multiple robberies in Decatur has died. Cortez Mitchell was found unresponsive at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Logan VFD, others beefing up lake search and rescue capabilities

LOGAN, Ala. – The Logan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently purchased a 21-foot SeaArk boat from Russell Marine in Dodge City to be used on Smith Lake for search and recovery operations. The department will also soon purchase Explorer MK II sonar equipment from Marine Sonic Technology inYorktown, Virginia. The equipment will be used by seven area departments. The system is the same used by outside agencies who are called in to assist in recovery of drowning victims on the lake. Logan VFD Chief Toby Bates stated, “When a drowning occurs and outside resources are called, they are usually five hours away...
LOGAN, AL
WAAY-TV

3-year-old fatally drowns in Hampton Cove community pool

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after drowning in a community pool. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death to WAAY 31, saying the incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died, Webster said. The incident happened...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Firefighters host day in the park

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Town of Holly Pond hosted the inaugural Day in the Park at Governors Park Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and first responders introduced themselves to the community and gave various equipment demonstrations. Holly Pond VFD Chief Mike Harrison said, “We’re trying to show the community what we have. A lot of people don’t know what kind of apparatus we have, and we’re also just trying to connect with the community.” Kids enjoyed taking pictures with Sparky the Dog, water from the firehose and visiting the smoke trailer. The West Point VFD...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy