Pro Bowler signs 1-day contract to retire with Washington

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Alabama Crimson Tide Adds Nation’s No. 1 Running Back in 2023 Class
The Alabama Crimson Tide has struck gold for the second time by adding its second 5-star prospect in a week. Richard Young, out of Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Fl., took to social media on Friday evening to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is considered the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the nation by On3 Sports.
Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out with Seahawks; NFL Return?
A new chapter for the former Washington linebacker?
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Former Washington TE Indicted on Murder and Tampering Charges
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts
Not a good look for the Falcons.
fantasypros.com
J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle
G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed. Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that...
NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88
NBA icon Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, his family announced. In a statement posted on social media, Russell’s family said the Boston Celtics icon died peacefully Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side. Details regarding a memorial service will be announced “soon.”
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Ex-Cavaliers champion officially makes return to NBA
After over a year out of the NBA, the man they call “Delly” is officially back. The Sacramento Kings announced on Friday that they have signed veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dellavedova, 31, is an eight-year NBA veteran who won a championship...
