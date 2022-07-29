ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout

By Chris Rosvoglou
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
AthlonSports.com

Longtime NFL Star Is Officially Retiring At 33

One of the NFL's most underappreciated stars of the past decade is officially retiring. Ryan Kerrigan, 33, made an announcement this Friday morning that his career has come to an end. Kerrigan spent 10 seasons in D.C. playing for Washington before spending 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his 11-year...
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Complex

Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’

With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today

Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Popculture

NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24

An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick

On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
