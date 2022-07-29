Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout

thespun.com
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Longtime NFL Star Is Officially Retiring At 33
One of the NFL's most underappreciated stars of the past decade is officially retiring. Ryan Kerrigan, 33, made an announcement this Friday morning that his career has come to an end. Kerrigan spent 10 seasons in D.C. playing for Washington before spending 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his 11-year...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Complex
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Popculture
NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24
An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
