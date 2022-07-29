ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look: Las Vegas Sportsbook Flooded This Week

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
thespun.com

LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive.  It […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas

Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Summer Storm Soaks Las Vegas Inside and Out

A summer storm drenched Las Vegas inside and out Thursday when authorities received hundreds of weather-related calls during a night of flooding, thunder, lighting and strong wind gusts. Water turned streets into ponds and even found its way inside buildings, seeping through ceiling panels and inundating parking areas at hotels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets

LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
