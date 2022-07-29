Look: Las Vegas Sportsbook Flooded This Week

thespun.com
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
cdcgamingreports.com
Faces of Gaming: Kenny Epstein — A Niche from Nostalgia
Faces of Gaming is an occasional column from consultant Tom Osiecki about interesting and engaging people in the gaming industry. Last year the El Cortez and Kenny Epstein both turned 80. One of the few remaining family-operated resorts in Las Vegas, the iconic El Cortez Hotel and Casino has been...
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas
Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
Las Vegas Flooding: Watch Torrential Rains Pour Into Casinos, Sportsbooks
Despite their exceedingly dry home state, Nevada residents know to expect monsoon season between July and September. In a typical year, Las Vegas sees around 4 inches of rainfall. Now, certain areas of the country get this amount of rain in a month or even less. The Silver State, however, simply isn’t equipped for storms.
This Saturday, the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returns to Las Vegas
The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt will return to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 30. A coin worth $1000 will be hidden within a 50-mile radius of the Bellagio Fountains.
HuffPost
Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Summer Storm Soaks Las Vegas Inside and Out
A summer storm drenched Las Vegas inside and out Thursday when authorities received hundreds of weather-related calls during a night of flooding, thunder, lighting and strong wind gusts. Water turned streets into ponds and even found its way inside buildings, seeping through ceiling panels and inundating parking areas at hotels...
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
tigerdroppings.com
Las Vegas declaring state of emergency
Las Vegas, NM only has 50 days of clean water left. Bummer, probably shouldn’t have built in a desert. Fortunately, it is monsoon season and there is rain just North of there at this very moment. Better put out some buckets. The Flash Flood Warning is over the burn...
Report: Raiders Suffer Notable Injury Loss At Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders lost one of their linebackers during practice on Sunday. Per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Kiser had to be carted off the field early on during the practice. It sounds like he's dealing with a leg injury. Kiser is set to be one of the Raiders' top...
Las Vegas Flooding: City Recorded Months Worth of Rain in Under 2 Hours
Following a series of thunderstorms that went through Las Vegas on Thursday (July 28th), parts of Sin City’s iconic strip are reportedly under water due to excessive flooding. The storms notably produced a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. According to AccuWeather, various casinos on the...
Another round of storms in the forecast for the Las Vegas valley on Friday
After a week of scattered thunderstorms in the Las Vegas valley, there's a 40% chance of rain, again, on Friday.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Las Vegas neighborhoods damaged by floods following Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday night, many of the streets across town looked like rivers and now, neighborhoods are left cleaning up the mess. We saw the effect the storm had Thursday night when it rained hard and flooded roads. Now, it’s time to assess any damage. Many neighborhoods in the valley have reported downed trees and […]
Over 16,000 NV Energy customers without power
NV Energy is reporting over 16,000 power outages across the valley following a thunderstorm in the Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Cleanup underway after wild Thursday night storm in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another rainy night in Las Vegas as a monsoon storm slammed the valley on Thursday night. The weather was so bad that it knocked out power at the Fremont Street Experience for a while. The LINQ parking garage was also flooded, which it...
Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets
LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
