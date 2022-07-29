Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers

The aftermath of a disturbance, whether natural or human-caused, can be a very stressful time for forest stewards and forest lovers; leaving a forest seeming ugly, empty, hopeless. However, if we allow ourselves to look beyond the “mess” and to consider a more holistic understanding of what forests are and how they work, we can see that these moments are opportunities – chances for the forest to showcase the miracle of regeneration, and the many benefits that come with it.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO