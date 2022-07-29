Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers

www.essexreporter.com
Related
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
WCAX
Shelburne home damaged by fire
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison Independent
Two towns ask sheriff to resign
The selectboards of at least two Addison County communities have joined the chorus of calls for Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton’s resignation in wake of his arrest last month on two felony sexual assault charges. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for...
Colchester Sun
Letter to the Editor: Brian Shelden stands on principle
This letter is from Tim Jerman, Vermont Democratic National committeeman and a former state representative from Essex Junction. If I lived in the new Chittenden North state senate district, I would be voting for former Essex Democratic Party Chair Brian Shelden in the Aug. 9 primary. I think Essex voters...
‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets
A woman named Jean has been living out of her black car in Vermont for several months, and the heat is becoming harder and harder to bear. Still, Jean would refuse the prospect of giving up her beloved dogs — even if it meant she would finally have a roof over her head. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets.
travelexperta.com
Best Things To Do in Burlington, Vermont (in 48 hours)
Every time I visited Vermont, when I was younger, for some reason, we always bypassed Burlington. No idea what the reasoning behind it was. But regardless, I finally made it, and with my family. So it was an extra bonus for me to share it with them. So we spend 48h in this city and here you have the best things to do in Burlington, Vermont.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
WCAX
Hartford officials reject proposed homeless shelters
Trueman Bryer lives on the lake but he made a living working the rails. Restoring the ecology of a former Burlington Superfund site is the goal behind a new effort in the city’s South End. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. UNH Poll: GOP Gov....
WCAX
Lightning strike sparks evacuation at Burlington airport
Trueman Bryer lives on the lake but he made a living working the rails. Restoring the ecology of a former Burlington Superfund site is the goal behind a new effort in the city’s South End. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. UNH Poll: GOP Gov....
Colchester Sun
Into the Woods: The Miracle of Regeneration by a Chittenden County Forester
The aftermath of a disturbance, whether natural or human-caused, can be a very stressful time for forest stewards and forest lovers; leaving a forest seeming ugly, empty, hopeless. However, if we allow ourselves to look beyond the “mess” and to consider a more holistic understanding of what forests are and how they work, we can see that these moments are opportunities – chances for the forest to showcase the miracle of regeneration, and the many benefits that come with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
WCAX
New funding for child care center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route, the Ethan Allen Express, made its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday. New Amtrak train route roll from Burlington to New York City. Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route starts running Friday. Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page. Updated: 5 hours ago.
After 2 fatal shootings, Burlington city councilors call on state lawmakers to approve local gun regulations
Approved by Burlington residents in 2014, the charter changes have languished in the Legislature, which, along with the governor, must sign off on them before they are enacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 fatal shootings, Burlington city councilors call on state lawmakers to approve local gun regulations.
WCAX
Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday. 40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony. Police say the case dates back to last September, when...
WCAX
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
WCAX
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
WCAX
Where to park when you catch the Ethan Allen Express in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is set to welcome Amtrak service to the city on Friday, but if you ride the train, where do you park your car?. The Ethan Allen Express will stop at Union Station on the waterfront, but there are no long-term spaces for train travelers nearby.
Comments / 3