“We Didn’t Want to Talk About Everything,” Kevin Feige Confirms Huge Marvel Changes Coming

By Alex Lue
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Will Help Expand Marvel's "Street-Level" Superheroes

Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four MCU Reboot Will Not Be an Origin Story

During Marvel Studios' recent San Diego Comic-Con Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige confirmed the November 2024 release date for their Fantastic Four film which is a sign that they are still deep into developing the film as well as searching for a director after Jon Watts' exit months ago. Now, the Marvel Studios boss has given another interesting update on the much-awaited film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Head Writer Teases How Series Is a Departure For Marvel Studios

When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ next month, it will be bringing a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will serve as the franchise's first half-hour comedy, while also introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a slew of beloved elements from Marvel Comics canon into live-action. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased what fans can expect from the series, and how it will break the mold by showing the "everyday life" of its protagonist.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
UPI News

Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor. The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance. "To...
TV SERIES
#Marvel Universe#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Ms Marvel#Fantastic Four#Mcu#Sony Picture
BGR.com

A new The Marvels plot leak might spoil the entire movie

It’s been a massive week for Marvel, with Kevin Feige unveiling far more details from the MCU roadmap than we had anticipated at Comic-Con. Marvel revealed several trailers for upcoming movies at the event, including clips that it’s not ready to release on YouTube. And we saw significant plot leaks for the movies Marvel is nearly ready to release. If that isn’t enough, then you should know that there is a big plot leak for The Marvels that seems to reveal everything about the movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel boss explains Tom Holland's most important Spider-Man scene

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is one of the most important characters in the MCU, having had three solo films come out with only a two-year gap between each – something that not even Iron Man had. Reflecting on the actor's time in the role so far, Marvel Studios boss Kevin...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences

Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
MOVIES
CNET

Marvel Unveils MCU Phase 5 Release Dates, First Phase 6 Details

The next two years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows were fully revealed at San Diego Comic-Con last Saturday, with three tantalizing hints about the Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures that lie beyond. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.
MOVIES
411mania.com

SDCC: Marvel Studios Live-Action Panel Recap

During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con I was fortunate enough to make it into the legendary Hall H for the Marvel Studios live-action panel. While it initially appeared that Marvel Studios might not have a live-action studio presence at Comic-Con International, I was happy to see that was not the case, especially in a year where Disney’s D23 Expo is slated to return.
COMICS

