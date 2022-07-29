Police say Endicott duo who used compound bow in assault had improvised explosive in car

Two Endicott natives charged earlier this week with multiple felonies in connection with an alleged assault at the former Vestal Hills Country Club are facing additional charges following a search of the vehicle used to leave the scene.

Carson J. Vanco, 20, and Savannah R. Perry, 21, both of Spring Street, were charged Friday with multiple felonies after a search warrant was executed on a 2014 Dodge Dart.

Broome County Sheriff's Deputies responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the former Country Club property at 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton for a report of a man shot by an arrow from a compound bow. The vehicle was spotted on Powderhouse Road and New York State Police subsequently took Vanco and Perry into custody.

Police allege Perry and Vanco utilized the car to leave the scene after Vanco shot 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa in the chest. The Sheriff's Office initially charged Vanco and Perry with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies.

The Sheriff’s Office said numerous disassembled firearms were discovered in the car, as well as six high-capacity magazines, an improvised explosive device, an assault rifle, and a loaded, defaced .22 caliber handgun. Vanco and Perry do not possess a New York State pistol permit, said police.

The vehicle is registered to Perry. She was charged Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Vanco was charged Friday with criminal use of a firearm, a class B felony; first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Endicott:Village takes first steps to demolish vacant Parsons Ave. house. What's next?

Former IBM campus:Lane closures planned in Endicott as walking bridge set to be demolished

Industry:How Binghamton U. proposal could be a regional game-changer

Vannavongsa, of Oliver Street in Binghamton, was found in the country club’s parking lot, alert and conscious with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest.

A subsequent investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined Vannavongsa had been using the old country club facility to store property, including firearms, investigators said.

Police say all three suspects knew each other, and investigators believe when their relationship began to deteriorate, Vanco and Perry conspired together to ambush Vannavongsa and assault him. The compound bow was located and seized during a search of the former country club property, which closed in 2013.

The search also turned up a small cache of weapons, including five rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, one BB gun and two handguns, the Sheriff's Office said. Additional items, including a chainsaw, a dirt bike, a generator and various tools, were also seized. Investigators believe those items were stolen.

Vannavongsa was charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted during execution of the search warrant by the Endicott Police Department bomb squad and the New York State Police bomb disposal unit.