Angela Joy "Angie" Lummus Smith

Artists Frederic Remington and Charles Marion Russell created enduring visions of the American West. Join Sarah E. Boehme, Curator of the Stark Museum of Art, for an in-depth look at these two artists and their works of art during Lunch & Look @ Home: The Wests of Remington & Russell on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central daylight time). Using the collections of the Stark Museum of Art, the talk will explore how each artist portrayed “cowboys and Indians,” the military, and western lands in paintings, sculpture, and the written word. Remington and Russell were instrumental in constructing ideas about the “Wild West” with resulting stereotypes. Through their visual drama and poetry, we see how these views of the West continue to have impact today. The program is free to the public and attendees must register in advance.

ORANGE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO