Angela Joy "Angie" Lummus Smith

Genita Smith Moye
Genita Smith Moye, age 71, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on July 26, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
The Wests of Remington & Russell
Artists Frederic Remington and Charles Marion Russell created enduring visions of the American West. Join Sarah E. Boehme, Curator of the Stark Museum of Art, for an in-depth look at these two artists and their works of art during Lunch & Look @ Home: The Wests of Remington & Russell on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central daylight time). Using the collections of the Stark Museum of Art, the talk will explore how each artist portrayed “cowboys and Indians,” the military, and western lands in paintings, sculpture, and the written word. Remington and Russell were instrumental in constructing ideas about the “Wild West” with resulting stereotypes. Through their visual drama and poetry, we see how these views of the West continue to have impact today. The program is free to the public and attendees must register in advance.
Bridge City barber part of new business’ community giving
NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service. Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old...
Silver Alert discontinued for Beaumont man
The Beaumont Police Department originally reported the man missing Saturday morning.
Port Arthur native earns prestigious Army competition award
As a senior in a San Antonio high school, Joshua Macias realized he had a unique ability to unite people for a common cause. Born in Port Arthur, Macias grew up in Nederland before moving to San Antonio at 8 years old. In his final year of high school, a teacher saw potential in Macias and proposed starting a math team to go to University Interscholastic League competitions.
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, July 28th, 2022
Deaths – 190 (Was 188 on 07/21/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, July 28th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 07/21/22) Jasper – 32 (Was 34 on 07/21/22) Kirbyville – 14 (Was 10 on 07/21/22) Buna – 15 (Was 14 on 07/21/22)
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
Beaumont native joins Texas Longhorns coaching staff
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Beaumont native with playing and coaching experience at the college level is now joining the coaching staff at one of the state's premiere programs. Brandon Chappell, who played at Ozen High School and Lamar University, has accepted an...
3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Members of the Mauriceville community are coming together to support an area family after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst fear." Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County.
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
Arrest Reports 07/25/22 to 07/28/22
LISENBY, COURTNEY DEANA 32 F W BUNA, TX 77612 7/25/2022 2:31 AM. GREEN, TERRI NECHELLE 53 F B JASPER, TX 75951 7/25/2022 9:22 AM. FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ON A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE. ~. SHORT, JUSTIN TODD 51 M W PINELAND, TX 75968 7/25/2022 12:55 PM. JCSO 13301JD;13301JD;13301JD. POSS CS...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The collision between a car and motorcycle happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where he...
Barb wire fence trips up felony absconder
SPURGER – Thanks in part to a barb-wire fence, a Spurger man is in the custody of the Tyler County Jail on several felony charges following an arrest last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the Spurger area, along CR 455, last Thursday night. They were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on Phillip Lawayne Winkle, 52.
Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Hicks, Pitkin scheduled to have gyms repaired by end of October. After two long years following Hurricane Laura, certain Vernon Parish schools can start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with their recovery process. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With Gen. Curtis at the helm, a number...
1 dead after crash in Port Arthur involving a motorcycle
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the reason for a lethal Friday evening wreck. The accident occurred round 11 p.m. within the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The crash concerned a bike and one different automobile. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso instructed 12News the motorcyclist...
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Port Arthur Police say local man not seen since Sunday
According to the Port Arthur Police Department, Elton Dewayne Harris left his residence July 24 and has not been seen or heard from since. The 43-year-old was driving a 2003 white Cadillac Deville, Texas plate NVV0341. He is described as 5’11, 180-200 lbs, medium build, black dreads and brown eyes....
DEVELOPING: PAPD unit and SUV collide near Central Mall
PORT ARTHUR — From Texas Department of Public Safety:. JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Turtle Creek Drive and Anchor Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a Port Arthur Police...
VIDEO: Major blaze engulfs Port Arthur building on Thursday
No injuries were reported from an early morning fire that destroyed a vacant building Thursday in Port Arthur. When firefighters arrived at 800 Mobile Avenue at 5:15 a.m., the structure was engulfed in flames, said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson. Crews took a defensive operation due to the severity...
