Sticker shocked? As prices rise, shoppers shift their shopping habits

New York City's Famous Pizza Coming To Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience storeKristen WaltersOxnard, CA
Santa Monica Council Approves New Development Project on Ocean AvenueDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
That Time I Met "Star Trek" Creator Gene RoddenberryHerbie J PilatoSanta Monica, CA
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: Mobile Ordering Only, No Seating
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. And you have to order through the mobile app, as there is no cash register. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
Chipotle Is Raising Menu Prices Again. Here's What You'll Pay More For
Chipotle customers may be in for a burrito price hike again this August. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle is getting pricier in August. Chipotle is hiking menu prices including fan favourite go-to Burrito Bowl as the cost of living crisis begins to take its toll.
luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Home in Somis with Panoramic Ocean, Mountain and Farmland Views Selling at $5,985,000
The Home in Somis, a modern masterpiece situated behind gates overlooking the 17th hole at the prestigious world-class Saticoy Golf Club with amazing vistas from every room is now available for sale. This home located at 4941 Northridge Dr, Somis, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eleanor Winnerkrans (Phone: 805-208-7214) & Catherine Fields (Phone: 818-419-1172) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Somis.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!
Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
luxuryrealestate.com
309 North Fulton Drive
Turn key 1928 California Bungalow in downtown Ojai. A short walk to the Village for dinner, concert or theater. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch. River rock fireplace in the living room, recently remodeled kitchen, dining room with access to rear deck that affords ease of outside dining, Primary suite with door leading to the pool and spa, beautiful wood floors throughout, property includes detached garage for possible ADU conversion or pool house. Custom free-form resort style walk-in pool and spa with room to entertain. One property amenity is the long driveway to house a RV or a long Airstream behind a privacy gate.
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
Laist.com
Want To Rent A California Apartment? You'll Need 2 Full-Time Minimum Wage Jobs
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. In L.A. Renters...
larchmontbuzz.com
28-Story Residential and Retail Development Proposed for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd.
28-story, 290-unit mixed use project proposed by Carmel Partners for 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd. The Carmel Partners development group has proposed a new 28-story, 290-unit mixed use (residential and retail) project for 1050 S. La Cienega Blvd., just south of Olympic Blvd. and across La Cienega from the Temple Beth Am synagogue.
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
samchui.com
Inside LAX with Airport Operation + New Control Tower Visit
I spent a day behind the operation scenes at one of my favorite airport; LAX - Los Angeles International. I follow Jon, an airport operation superintendent on runway inspection, we drove on the longest runway at LAX among busy airfield traffic. Jon showed me what airport operations do to maintain airfield safety. We picked up some FOD (foreign objects and debris), escort a Korean Air B747-8 (Group 6 aircraft), did ground inspection, and visited several airfield construction sites.
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
signalscv.com
L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
Elite Daily
These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
