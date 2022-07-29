Two vehicles crash on Highway 96 just south of Jasper

www.kjas.com
KPLC TV
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
Missing 83-year-old man last seen Friday was found, according to DPS
Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. was found after he went missing on Friday in Beaumont.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Public Safety issues citation following major crash involving LCM athletes
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that a citation has been issued in relation to a wreck that hospitalized five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes. Authorities said a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast and failed to drive in a single lane to the right. “The pickup traveled in the...
kjas.com
Pickup truck destroyed by fire
Fire destroyed the engine compartment and cab of a pickup in east Jasper late Thursday morning. The Jasper Fire Department responded at about 11:30 to the 400 block of South Fletcher Street where they found an older model Dodge truck ablaze. The owner of the truck, Terry Jamison, said that...
East Texas News
One killed in car wreck
The investigation into a three-vehicle accident that left one dead Sunday afternoon is ongoing according to Livingston Police Chief Matt Parrish. A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Timothy P. Flanigan, 57 of Livingston, was traveling southbound in the 800 block of the U.S. Hwy. 59 North Loop which is the northbound side for northbound traffic. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Dallas Early, Flanigan then used the exit ramp as an entrance, heading southbound into the northbound lanes of traffic. As he entered into the main lanes of traffic, he collided head-on with a northbound 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Hope C. McDade, 84 of Livingston. A third vehicle, a northbound 2018 Chevrolet K1500 driven by Michael D. Frers, 45 of Livingston, then collided with McDade’s vehicle.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police respond to Merit Inn Motel after report of theft
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police were at the Merit Inn on I-10 after, investigators say, an unarmed man stole money from the cash register. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for updates.
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Investigates Theft of Dirt Bike
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft which occurred in the 1600 block of Hickman Rd, in the Graybow area during which a 2007 Honda ORV (Dirt bike) Red CRF230 was stolen. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime...
kjas.com
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Members of the Mauriceville community are coming together to support an area family after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst fear." Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County.
Port Arthur News
Teen reportedly engaging in organized criminal activity
A 17-year-old that police believe was involved in a series of vehicle thefts prior to being arrested in Port Neches was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. John Foutz, of Beaumont, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week in relation to crime that...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man indicted after Parkdale Mall kidnapping
A 64-year-old man accused of kidnaping a woman and her two young sons at knifepoint at Parkdale Mall was indicted this week. On June 10, Robert Anthony Cardinale reportedly wielded a large folding knife at the victims and, through words and gestures, told them to go with him from the food court into the parking lot.
Estranged husband, 2 others charged in Diboll woman’s murder
(UPDATE) — Authorities have announced that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Ashley Shaeffer. A dive team with the Texas DPS assisted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in the recovery of the weapon, which appears to have been thrown into a body of water. The type of […]
kalb.com
Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Hicks, Pitkin scheduled to have gyms repaired by end of October. After two long years following Hurricane Laura, certain Vernon Parish schools can start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with their recovery process. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With Gen. Curtis at the helm, a number...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 07/25/22 to 07/28/22
LISENBY, COURTNEY DEANA 32 F W BUNA, TX 77612 7/25/2022 2:31 AM. GREEN, TERRI NECHELLE 53 F B JASPER, TX 75951 7/25/2022 9:22 AM. FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ON A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE. ~. SHORT, JUSTIN TODD 51 M W PINELAND, TX 75968 7/25/2022 12:55 PM. JCSO 13301JD;13301JD;13301JD. POSS CS...
'The only logical place' | City of Beaumont hires marine engineering firm to determine cost, potential location of Battleship Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has hired a marine engineering firm to help them determine cost and the precise location of the Battleship Texas if it were to be moved to Southeast Texas. In July 2021, the city said it was looking into the possibility of Battleship...
Man gets 27 months added to eight-year sentence after attempted escape from Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old man had an additional two years and three months added to his already eight-year sentence after admitting to trying to escape from a federal prison in Beaumont. Juan Fidencio Romo-De La Rosa pleaded guilty to “escape from federal prison” on December 28, 2021. De...
kjas.com
Jasper ISD Immunizations will be Fri, Aug 5th
Jasper ISD immunizations will be Friday, August 5th. Click on the image for more information.
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Southeast Texas on 'Drive for Texas' campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop at United Steelworkers Union Hall on 11th St. as a part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign. This marks O'Rourke's fourth visit to the Golden Triangle since announcing his run for governor in December. As he spoke on Saturday, polls showed him closing the gap with Gov. Greg Abbott.
