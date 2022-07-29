Maple Grove Legion Advances; Eliminates Hopkins at State Tournament

ccxmedia.org
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Northwest Suburbs Well Represented at Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Banquet
Athletes and coaches from the northwest suburbs won big awards at the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports banquet. Park Center boys basketball coach James Ware was named boys sports coach of the year. Ware led the Pirates to the state Class AAAA title, the first in program history. Maple Grove three-sport...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Mental Health Awareness 5K Run Takes Place Aug. 13 in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center nonprofit Sports and Leadership Academy is working to get young people and their families active and involved in sports. “We see that a lot of our youth are stuck inside. They are not really active and there are a lot of things they are going through. So based upon that, if drove the momentum of what we are doing for the 5K,” said Gabriel Kromah, who founded the nonprofit.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
idesignarch.com
Lakeside Sanctuary with East Coast Style Elegance
This lakefront coastal style home in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is inspired by the casual elegance of the East Coast seaside houses. The project was designed by Eskuche Design Group, built by Denali Custom Homes, and Studio M Interiors also collaborated. The goal was to create a home for...
Changing security at US Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — For years, U.S. Bank Stadium security during Minnesota Vikings games and big events had been overseen by ASM Global, and mostly staffed by off-duty MOD officers. But with the number of sworn officers dwindling in recent years, ASM has had to get creative, and now, with just...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday
Just over two months since the series finale of "This Is Us" aired in May, actor Justin Hartley remains in the limelight and he will be the focus of major attention wherever he goes in the Twin Cities on Friday. The 45-year-old who plays Kevin Pearson in the acclaimed NBC...
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Plymouth Reminds Residents of Outdoor Watering Restrictions
Meteorologists say that without significant rain anytime soon, Minnesota’s drought conditions will likely worsen. According to the Minnesota DNR, parts of Hennepin County are in either a severe or moderate drought. As a result, brown, dried-out lawns are commonplace, leading to more water usage. The city of Plymouth wants...
kduz.com
Zebra mussels confirmed in Wright County lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Limestone Lake, near Clearwater in Wright County. Offiicals say a lake property owner reported finding a zebra mussel near his dock. An additional zebra mussel was found during a DNR snorkel search for zebra mussels. Whether...
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold
Listed by Mike Olafson and Gary Bennett of Lakes Area Realty, this remarkable and well-recognized example of Midwestern mission-style architecture was recently sold. Carefully updated and lovingly maintained, this unique home is in the heart of the Minneapolis Kenwood neighborhood. It showcases interior details such as the beautifully restored quarter-sawn oak, the incredible staircase, ceiling beams, doors with period hardware, paneling, moldings and magnificent, century-old, but mechanically updated light fixtures.
sme.org
Making Parts at Home Leads to Company Job
Since 1996, Craig Guth has been using an ACU-RITE MILLPWR control in his home shop to make custom motorcycle parts, and he is still using that same unit today. Not only that, but his love of machining secured him a full-time job in 2003 at The Toro Company headquarters in Bloomington, Minn., where ACU-RITE controls are now widely used for prototyping.
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was pulled from a lake in St. Paul Thursday.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a welfare check at Como Regional Park. Multiple agencies began to search the area, including Como Lake, with the county dive team also responding.Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies recovered a body from the lake; a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. The medical examiner will look into the manner and cause of death. The investigation remains active. Mental health resources If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Rogers CEO takes new job
CENTER CITY, MINN. — Rogers Behavioral Health’s former CEO has been named the chief operating officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation based in Minnesota. Paul Mueller spent nearly 30 years at Rogers and began his new role with the foundation on July 18, according to a press release.
