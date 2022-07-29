ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Appalachian flooding deaths reaches at least 16, could climb with more rain forecast

By By DYLAN LOVAN, BRUCE SCHREINER and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMcUQ_0gy2X21s00

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America.

Heavy rain continued to pound parts of the region and more rain was forecast for early next week. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday.

It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Water poured down hillsides and into Appalachian valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

Rescue teams backed by the National Guard used helicopters and boats to search for the missing. But some areas remained inaccessible and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll was “going to get a lot higher.” It could take weeks to account for all victims, he said.

Patricia Colombo, 63, of Hazard, Kentucky, got stranded after her car stalled in floodwaters on a state highway. Colombo began to panic when water started rushing in. Her phone was dead, but she saw a helicopter overhead and waved it down. The helicopter crew radioed a team on the ground that pulled her safely from her car.

Colombo stayed the night at her fiance’s home in Jackson and they took turns sleeping, repeatedly checking the water with flashlights to see if it was rising. Colombo lost her car but said others who were struggling prior to the floods had it worse.

“Many of these people cannot recover out here. They have homes that are half underwater, they’ve lost everything,” she said.

The water came into Rachel Patton’s Floyd County home so quickly that her mother, who is on oxygen, had to be evacuated on a door floated across the high water. Patton’s voice faltered as she described their harrowing escape.

“We had to swim out and it was cold. It was over my head so it was, it was scary,” she told WCHS.

Beshear told The Associated Press that at least two children were among the victims and that the death toll could more than double as rescue teams reach more areas.

At least 33,000 utility customers were without power. The flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia, across a region where poverty is endemic.

“There are hundreds of families that have lost everything,” Beshear said. “And many of these families didn’t have much to begin with. And so it hurts even more. But we’re going to be there for them.”

Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists. That’s a growing challenge for officials during disasters, because models used to predict storm impacts are in part based on past events and can’t keep up with increasingly devastating flash floods, hurricanes and heat waves.

“This is what climate change looks like,” meteorologist and Weather Underground founder Jeff Masters said of flooding in Appalachia and the Midwest. “These extreme rainfall events are the type you would expect to see in a warming world.”

A day before the floods hit Appalachia, the National Weather Service had said Wednesday that there was a “slight to moderate risk of flash flooding” across the region on Thursday.

The deluge came two days after record rains around St. Louis dropped more than 12 inches (31 centimeters) and killed at least two people. Last month, heavy rain on mountain snow in Yellowstone National Park triggered historic flooding and the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. In both instances, the rain flooding far exceeded what forecasters predicted.

The floodwaters raging through Appalachia were so swift that some people trapped in their homes couldn’t be immediately reached, said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Just to the west in hard-hit Perry County, authorities said some people remained unaccounted for and almost everyone in the area had suffered some sort of damage.

“We’ve still got a lot of searching to do,” said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Perry County.

More than 290 people have sought shelter, Beshear said. And with property damage so extensive, the governor opened an online portal for donations to the victims.

President Joe Biden called to express his support for what will be a lengthy recovery effort, Beshear said, predicting it will take more than a year to fully rebuild.

Biden also declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency appointed an officer to coordinate the recovery. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said at a briefing with Beshear that the agency would bring whatever resources were necessary to support search and recovery efforts.

Even the governor had problems reaching the devastation. His initial plans to tour the disaster area were postponed Friday because of unsafe conditions at an airport where he was to land. He got a look at the flooding later in the day aboard a helicopter.

“Hundreds of homes, the ballfields, the parks, businesses under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area,” the governor said. “Absolutely impassable in numerous spots. Just devastating.”

Portions of at least 28 state roads in Kentucky were blocked due to flooding or mudslides, Beshear said. Rescue crews in Virginia and West Virginia worked to reach people where roads weren’t passable.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, power outages and blocked roads. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling Virginia to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.

The National Weather Service said another storm front adding misery to flood victims in St. Louis on Friday could bring more thunderstorms to the Appalachians in coming days.

The hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Bonds.

The North Fork of the Kentucky River broke records in at least two places. It reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg — more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record — and crested at 43.5 feet (13.25 meters) in Jackson, Bonds said.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city environment couldn’t soak up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Idaho State Journal

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Idaho State Journal

Dangerous heat wave reaches into northern US Rockies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A heat wave that’s been scorching the Pacific Northwest and is suspected in several deaths will create dangerous weather conditions in the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains this weekend. Heat warnings and advisories were in effect for north central Idaho and western Montana through Sunday....
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Over 200 Idaho firefighters sent across the West this wildfire season

As of Friday, the Idaho Department of Lands and Timber Protective Association have sent 221 employees to other Western states to assist fighting fires in the field, according to a press release from IDL. Firefighters have been deployed to New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Alaska, California, Washington, Arizona, Montana and Wyoming. They’re also assisting the U.S. Forest Service and the Nez Perce Tribe. The slow start to Idaho’s fire season has...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Fire danger levels increasing to very high in East Idaho lowlands

Thanks to the recent stretch of hot, dry weather, local officials have increased the fire danger rating in East Idaho to high in the mountains and very high in the lowlands. Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center managers changed the rating in response to two large wildfires in recent days. “After a month of hot, dry weather with minimal precipitation the abundant wildland fuels are primed and ready for ignition,” Caribou-Targhee...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
Idaho State Journal

Idaho study says cows exposed to wildfire smoke produce less milk

Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produce significantly less milk, with reductions in productivity persisting for a full week after the air has cleared, according to recently published University of Idaho research. Amy Skibiel, Pedram Rezamand and Ashly Anderson, all with U of I’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, published their findings in the Journal of Dairy Science’s June 15 edition. Data for their paper, “Effects of Wildfire Smoke Exposure on Innate Immunity, Metabolism and Milk Production of Lactating Dairy Cows,” was collected...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Out with the old, in with the older

Idaho’s Grand ol’ Party is under new management. The incoming cabal, sweeping every office but first vice-chair, brings new personalities into power, but resurrects a centuries-old philosophy. Expect a return to the self-serving, back-room dealing, power-brokering politics of the early 1900s. This new junta isn’t even a “Party”...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

USDA announces $10.6 million for high-speed internet in rural Idaho

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it will provide $10.6 million to improve access to high-speed internet in parts of rural Idaho, according to a press release from the department. The funding is part of the ReConnect Program, which offers loans, grants and loan-grant combinations to improve broadband access in rural parts of the country, according the the USDA's website. “These ReConnect Program investments will be a major boost...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge on Friday overturned a Washington state rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler adopted the rule in February, immediately drawing a legal challenge from insurer groups. The rule, which was...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Region#Heavy Rain#Appalachians#The National Guard
Idaho State Journal

Top OR gubernatorial candidates meet for 1st debate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The leading candidates in Oregon's gubernatorial race on Friday used the first debate of the campaign as an opportunity to defines themselves. The Statesman Journal reports that over the 90-minute debate, candidates received questions from a panel of newspaper editors during a meeting of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Energy Department selects Idaho for nuclear test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has been selected as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors that could help reduce global warming, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday. The Energy Department said it selected its 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of Idahoans set to lose coverage once health emergency ends

Regardless of what the Idaho Legislature does with Medicaid expansion next year, thousands of people could lose their coverage. That’s because they technically no longer qualify for the program, but have retained coverage because of a federal “maintenance of effort” requirement. Medicaid expansion is open to Idahoans who earn between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level. If they earn more than that, up to 400%, they qualify for...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho State Journal

Idaho mentor program benefiting inmates preparing for community re-entry

An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department’s Free2Succeed mentor program. Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Karole Honas named 2022 grand marshal of Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Blackfoot resident Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented the community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020. Based on her lifetime of dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the organization is proud to name Honas as the 2022 EISF Grand Marshal. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Longtime Idaho attorney to challenge Labrador for attorney general

BOISE — Idaho has a new Democratic nominee for state attorney general: longtime Idaho attorney Tom Arkoosh, who announced his candidacy Tuesday and will face former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the November election. Attorney Steve Scanlin had run in the primary as a placeholder, but withdrew his candidacy last week, allowing the Idaho Democratic Party to appoint a replacement. “I am not a politician,” Arkoosh said at his...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Indigenous, environmental groups appeal mine permit

BOISE — The Nez Perce Tribe and environmental groups are appealing the construction permit granted to Perpetua Resources, a mining company with plans to operate a new open pit antimony and gold mine east of McCall. The proposed project would allow open-pit mining for those metals in an area that was once proposed as a Superfund site, as previously reported. The appeal claims that large quantities of dust would be generated by the project, and could cause health issues to mine workers as well as...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy