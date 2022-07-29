ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huckleberry picker rescued 2 days after getting lost in Idaho woods, officials say

By Helena Wegner
 2 days ago

A 54-year-old missing huckleberry picker was rescued from the woods in Idaho after becoming lost for two days, rescuers said.

The man was camping and picking huckleberries with his friend’s black Labrador mix, Lucky, when he became lost on Wednesday, July 27, in Boundary County in the area of Bethlehem Mine and Camp Nine Road, Boundary County Emergency Management said.

After one day in the woods, a hiker camping in the area spotted the man with the dog and told rescuers he was headed to Bussard Mountain to reach higher ground.

A helicopter then began searching for the man on Friday, July 29, rescuers said.

The man was then rescued around 5:20 a.m.

“He is in good spirits and is being evaluated by medics after spending his second night in the woods,” rescuers said.

Boundary County is in north Idaho, near the U.S.-Canada border.

95.7 KEZJ

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
kmvt

Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping. Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands. However, officials...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
mtpr.org

Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior

Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
MONTANA STATE
KIVI-TV

Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho

More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
BOISE, ID
NBCMontana

Great Pyrenees and black bear fight in Idaho residential area

KETCHUM, Idaho (KBOI) — A woman's Great Pyrenees fought with a black bear in a residential area in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said the woman was walking her dog near her home on July 22 when she encountered a black bear. The woman began walking away when the bear started fighting with her dog.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Sunday

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern Idaho between noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected in many areas following poor overnight cooling on Saturday. The advisory, which was also issued in western...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community

Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, counter to Idaho GOP platform

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

