Huckleberry picker rescued 2 days after getting lost in Idaho woods, officials say

A 54-year-old missing huckleberry picker was rescued from the woods in Idaho after becoming lost for two days, rescuers said.

The man was camping and picking huckleberries with his friend’s black Labrador mix, Lucky, when he became lost on Wednesday, July 27, in Boundary County in the area of Bethlehem Mine and Camp Nine Road, Boundary County Emergency Management said.

After one day in the woods, a hiker camping in the area spotted the man with the dog and told rescuers he was headed to Bussard Mountain to reach higher ground.

A helicopter then began searching for the man on Friday, July 29, rescuers said.

The man was then rescued around 5:20 a.m.

“He is in good spirits and is being evaluated by medics after spending his second night in the woods,” rescuers said.

Boundary County is in north Idaho, near the U.S.-Canada border.

Campers hear screams after 79-year-old man falls to his death in Glacier National Park

Mom, daughter killed as flash flood washes away their camper, Colorado officials say

Quicksand sucks hiker into chest-deep mud in Utah gorge, park rangers say