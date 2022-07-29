Top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales heading into the preseason

As NFL training camps continue with preseason football games on the horizon, two Tar Heels have received some feedback based on their production so far. Offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and guardJoshua Ezeudu's teammate journey followed them to the NFL, joining the New York Giants via the 2022 NFL draft. Ezeudu got drafted in the third round as the 67th overall pick, with McKethan joining him in the 5th round. Now teammates again in New York, the pair have found their pace on the team, according to head coach Brian Daboll. “Much like everybody else, some good, some bad.” Daboll continued,. “They’re working...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO