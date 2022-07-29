ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales heading into the preseason

By Barry Werner
There is no offseason for the NFL, and there certainly is no downtime when it comes to stocking up on merchandise for your favorite team or players. Free agency, the draft, and trades can all impact a wardrobe. So which players are in the top tier of merchandise sales heading into the preseason? Let’s take a look…

20. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

19. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

18. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

17. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

16. Odell Beckham Jr., free agent

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

14. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

10. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants Brian Daboll talks Marcus Mckethan, and Joshua Ezeudu progress

As NFL training camps continue with preseason football games on the horizon, two Tar Heels have received some feedback based on their production so far. Offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and guardJoshua Ezeudu's teammate journey followed them to the NFL, joining the New York Giants via the 2022 NFL draft. Ezeudu got drafted in the third round as the 67th overall pick, with McKethan joining him in the 5th round. Now teammates again in New York, the pair have found their pace on the team, according to head coach Brian Daboll. “Much like everybody else, some good, some bad.” Daboll continued,. “They’re working...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens DL Michael Pierce shares excitement about reuniting with teammates, coaches in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive lineman Michael Pierce in 2022 free agency to a three-year $16.5 million dollar contract. He returns to the team for his second stint after a short stay with the Minnesota Vikings, who he inked a three-year contract with during the 2020 offseason, but was cut before the duration of the contract finished.
BALTIMORE, MD
