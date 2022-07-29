Top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales heading into the preseason
There is no offseason for the NFL, and there certainly is no downtime when it comes to stocking up on merchandise for your favorite team or players. Free agency, the draft, and trades can all impact a wardrobe. So which players are in the top tier of merchandise sales heading into the preseason? Let’s take a look…
20. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
19. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
18. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
17. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Odell Beckham Jr., free agent
15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
14. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
5. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
