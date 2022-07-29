Q2 Experiences Steep Home Price Hikes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- In 2018, Barrell Craft Spirits® (BCS), launched Barrell Dovetail™, which has since become a prominent expression within the company’s portfolio and the American Whiskey world, winning the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and earning a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Recently, the independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, became intrigued with applying the concept of “Dovetail” to some of its older stocks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005227/en/ Barrell Craft Spirits® today launched BCS Gray Label Dovetail, a limited edition expression which boasts the same award-winning blend of American Whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels and uses the same finishing and blending method used to make Barrell Dovetail™. The difference however, as with all of the company’s Gray Label offerings, is that BCS used older and more rare barrels, aged up to 20 years, to create this blend. The result is a beautifully balanced whiskey that is rooted in its classic, iconic counterpart. (Photo: Business Wire)

