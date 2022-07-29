ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Q2 Experiences Steep Home Price Hikes

 2 days ago
Fortune

Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market

Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Daily Mail

Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates

Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
