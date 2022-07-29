Q2 Experiences Steep Home Price Hikes

themreport.com
Related
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates
Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 'hot streak' housing markets where prices were slashed the most in July
Some of the trendiest cities in the US that saw a swarm of pandemic migration are now experiencing asking price declines on homes for sale.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
Redfin: These housing markets are the most at risk of falling home prices
Homebuyers had enough. Spiked mortgage rates on top of record home price appreciation—up 42% since the onset of the pandemic—pushed monthly mortgage payments to a level that is simply unattainable for tens of millions of would-be buyers. As more buyers take a rain check, the housing market correction only gets more intense.
Barrell Craft Spirits® Introduces BCS Gray Label Dovetail
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- In 2018, Barrell Craft Spirits® (BCS), launched Barrell Dovetail™, which has since become a prominent expression within the company’s portfolio and the American Whiskey world, winning the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and earning a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Recently, the independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, became intrigued with applying the concept of “Dovetail” to some of its older stocks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005227/en/ Barrell Craft Spirits® today launched BCS Gray Label Dovetail, a limited edition expression which boasts the same award-winning blend of American Whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels and uses the same finishing and blending method used to make Barrell Dovetail™. The difference however, as with all of the company’s Gray Label offerings, is that BCS used older and more rare barrels, aged up to 20 years, to create this blend. The result is a beautifully balanced whiskey that is rooted in its classic, iconic counterpart. (Photo: Business Wire)
Local Star Johnson ‘Focused on Miami and Ole Miss’
South Florida running back prospect Christopher Johnson could be closing in on a decision
Comments / 0