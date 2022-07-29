SLOW DOWN! Community outraged by hit-and-run crashes

local12.com
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Cardiff Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Michael Lamb with a stab wound in his torso. They tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following accident after car flips over bridge
CINCINNATI — A man has died following an accident on I-471 southbound early Saturday morning. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, around 2:56 a.m., units responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he...
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition following shooting on E. Galbraith Road
CINCINNATI — According to our WLWT reporter on the scene, Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of E. Galbraith Road and Woodbine Avenue on Saturday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say that one male suspect fired at the victim in the...
Fox 19
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver died after a crash occurred southbound on Interstate-471 near the Fifth Street Exit Saturday morning. Officers say that around 3 a.m. the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound Interstate 471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below.
Indiana man killed in Ripley County head-on crash
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A man was killed in a crash near Versailles on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post say that a car crossed the centerline into the path of another car on State Road 129. The vehicles collided head-on and one...
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Road to recovery: Clearcreek officer discharged from rehabilitation center
During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman charged with murder after fatal West End Shooting
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane in West End, Cincinnati police said.
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage at Spring Grove Village deli
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple reports of “heavy smoke” coming from a deli in Spring Grove Village on Saturday morning. According to District 3 Fire Chief Kelly Callen, damage has been estimated $250,000 from a fire at S & S Deli on Winton Road that broke out around 10:40 a.m., before the deli opened.
WLWT 5
Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 40s was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened on in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they found Aaron Zander, 44, the with multiple gunshot wounds.
WRBI Radio
Police: maroon SUV with stolen plate involved in chase
— Additional information has been released about the vehicle involved in a high-speed police chase from Greensburg to western Hamilton County Ohio earlier this week. Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy told WRBI that a Maroon Hyundai SUV with a stolen Ohio license plate led police in four counties and two states on the chase along I-74 late Monday night.
Active shooter training takes over Sycamore Schools Maple Dale Elementary Campus
CINCINNATI — The exercise began with a lone officer responding to the building in the same manner on scene commanders say would happen on any normal school day. From the radio broadcast: “Attention all cars... all departments… a report of an active shooter Maple Dale Elementary… 6100 Hagawood Drive... report of multiple 911 calls for an active shooter,” to the escalating response from multiple departments to the eventual breach and contact with the suspect.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
WLWT 5
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
Fox 19
Cincinnati officer who fired Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser ‘should have known better’, senator says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer who repeatedly fired his Taser at a handcuffed prisoner in the back of the cruiser made multiple procedural violations, clearly lost his temper and “should have known better, absolutely,” Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas said Friday. “Once he lost control of himself,...
wnewsj.com
OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening
HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A total of 720 vehicles were checked with...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 near Fort Mitchell
FLORENCE, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along I-71/75 between Buttermilk Pike and U.S. 127 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays along I-71/75 near Fort Mitchell. The two left lanes along northbound I-71/75 between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
WLWT 5
A crash in Sharonville is causing delays for motorists along the interstate
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 near U.S. 42 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along I-275 near Sharonville this morning. The left lane along eastbound I-275 at Exit 46 toward U.S....
