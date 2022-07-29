SLOW DOWN! Community outraged by hit-and-run crashes

CINCINNATI — The exercise began with a lone officer responding to the building in the same manner on scene commanders say would happen on any normal school day. From the radio broadcast: “Attention all cars... all departments… a report of an active shooter Maple Dale Elementary… 6100 Hagawood Drive... report of multiple 911 calls for an active shooter,” to the escalating response from multiple departments to the eventual breach and contact with the suspect.

