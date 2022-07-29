www.winknews.com
Bonita Springs community members share opposition for demolition of Wonder Gardens Cafe
A 75-year-old restaurant is at risk of being demolished in Bonita Springs. The plight of the Wonder Gardens Cafe has pushed supporters to protest against its possible demise. But for now, the building continues to stand thanks to supporters showing up to a Historic Preservation Board meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition.
Cape Coral water main shutdown to impact more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral is scheduled to be shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown will happen at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
Sun Splash Family Water Park school supply drive to benefit children of SWFL
Sun Splash Family Waterpark will be holding a School Supply Drive from August 1 through the 5. All supply donations will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. Visitors who donate five new school supplies will receive a ticket for $10 valid midweek through August 12. General admission...
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
Councilman Long focused on development for Burnt Store Road ahead of meeting
The major roadway is located in District 6, which is represented by City Councilman Keith Long. On Friday, he shared his hopes for what he calls the last frontier of commercial growth in Cape Coral.
Cape Coral hosts town hall meeting to discuss future of Burnt Store Rd.
Earlier Saturday, a public meeting took place laying out how undeveloped land could soon start to take shape.
STAR Award to Driftwood Garden Center
STARability Foundation has announced the return of its STAR Award initiative and recently presented the first one since the pandemic to its dedicated vocational partner, Driftwood Garden Center. The award was presented to Driftwood owners Craig Hazelett and Josee Tardif by employee and Trailblazer Academy participant Nicole (Nicki) Moynihan. The...
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman last seen on July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers headed for Tampa has been reported as missing and endangered, police say. Erica Ann Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
'I think it’s overkill' Neighbors concerned over Pelican Bay sidewalk expansion
Home to golf courses, wildlife, and beachside condos, the Pelican Bay community in Naples is a slice of paradise cherished by many - like Doris Bachman, who moved here from Long Island years ago.
Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction
A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
Park opens after gator sighting
A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.
Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
Sunken Yacht emerges from Peace River in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda Police confirmed a 47-foot sea line boat sank nearly a week ago near Laishley Park east of 41 Bridge.
Siesta Key, Manasota Key among beaches under 'no swim' advisories
SARASOTA, Fla. — Several Sarasota County beaches, including the popular Siesta Key Beach, are under "no swim" advisories because of the presence of enterococcus bacteria. Officials cited a line of decaying algae near the shoreline called wrack lines, which are natural bacteria reservoirs. Recent heavy rainfall prompted the need to warn the public to stay out of the water.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Naples Dunkin Donuts
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples woman has been arrested after causing a scene and striking a deputy at a Naples bakery. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 3440 Tamiami Trail after reports of a woman causing a scene in the store. Brandi Coffill,...
Downtown Fort Myers Staybridge Suites to begin construction next year
Staybridge Suites is expected to start construction at 2465 Second St. in downtown Fort Myers in June 2023, with an expected completion date of June 2025. The delay in construction is due to water concurrency issues. The project will consist of a five-story, limited-service, extended-stay facility which will have a total of 100 rooms. The studios and one-bedroom suites range from 401 to 662 square feet. The project’s total cost is $18,533,101, including the land cost of $391,500 and the proposed construction.
Woman evicted from her apartment for missing payments while in hospital
A woman was evicted from her apartment complex for missing payments while in the hospital. Barbara Mosher said she was kicked out for being late on rent and despite getting help from a local rental assistance program but the complex still won’t let her stay. Mosher said all her...
