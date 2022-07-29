ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL
lifeinnaples.net

STAR Award to Driftwood Garden Center

STARability Foundation has announced the return of its STAR Award initiative and recently presented the first one since the pandemic to its dedicated vocational partner, Driftwood Garden Center. The award was presented to Driftwood owners Craig Hazelett and Josee Tardif by employee and Trailblazer Academy participant Nicole (Nicki) Moynihan. The...
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman missing after boarding bus in Fort Myers headed to Tampa

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman last seen on July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers headed for Tampa has been reported as missing and endangered, police say. Erica Ann Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction

A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
NAPLES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Siesta Key, Manasota Key among beaches under 'no swim' advisories

SARASOTA, Fla. — Several Sarasota County beaches, including the popular Siesta Key Beach, are under "no swim" advisories because of the presence of enterococcus bacteria. Officials cited a line of decaying algae near the shoreline called wrack lines, which are natural bacteria reservoirs. Recent heavy rainfall prompted the need to warn the public to stay out of the water.
SIESTA KEY, FL
NBC 2

Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Naples Dunkin Donuts

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples woman has been arrested after causing a scene and striking a deputy at a Naples bakery. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 3440 Tamiami Trail after reports of a woman causing a scene in the store. Brandi Coffill,...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Downtown Fort Myers Staybridge Suites to begin construction next year

Staybridge Suites is expected to start construction at 2465 Second St. in downtown Fort Myers in June 2023, with an expected completion date of June 2025. The delay in construction is due to water concurrency issues. The project will consist of a five-story, limited-service, extended-stay facility which will have a total of 100 rooms. The studios and one-bedroom suites range from 401 to 662 square feet. The project’s total cost is $18,533,101, including the land cost of $391,500 and the proposed construction.
FORT MYERS, FL

