ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICK

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hanover Insurance Gr's Earnings

Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings YETI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, YETI Holdings has an average price target of $71.6 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $55.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Envestnet

Envestnet ENV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $73.29 versus the current price of Envestnet at $58.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Envestnet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Linus Business#Markets#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Clearwater#Nicholas Financial Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

A Preview Of Global Industrial's Earnings

Global Industrial GIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. Global Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
The Associated Press

Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Kin Insurance, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended June 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005168/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?

The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com

Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth

Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Insights

Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Builders FirstSource reported an EPS of $6.26. Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
TheStreet

Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat

Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy