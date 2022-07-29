Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

