BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14 million.

BankFinancial shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.53, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

