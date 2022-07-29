ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14 million.

BankFinancial shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.53, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN

