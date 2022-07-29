Blackhawks’ Max Domi eager for big role, reunion with coach Luke Richardson

nypressnews.com
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Given the volume of activity that the Chicago Blackhawks have orchestrated this offseason, it will take some time to accurately assess the impact of the respective moves. Let alone what it all means for the immediate future of this franchise and how those that represent it are left feeling as a result.
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
On day two of free agency, the Maple Leafs added another young player who’s been kicking around the NHL for quite a while but without lasting success – that’s Victor Mete. On that day, general manager Kyle Dubas signed two defensemen in one sweep. One was the 35-year-old Jordie Benn and the other was the 24-year-old Mete. Both signed on for one-year league-minimum $750,000 contracts.
Derek Plante’s time away from the Blackhawks is going to be relatively short as Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune reports that Plante is expected to rejoin Chicago as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff with an official announcement expected next week. Plante has spent the last two seasons as the Associate Coach with Minnesota-Duluth of the NCAA but before that, he spent five years as a Player Development Coach with the Blackhawks. He’ll join former interim head coach Derek King and Kevin Dean as Richardson’s assistants. Plante briefly spent time as a player with Chicago back in 2000 when he was acquired (with Dean) in a trade near the trade deadline.
No organization in the NHL uses their affiliates quite like the Toronto Maple Leafs. Where some teams don’t even have an ECHL affiliate, the Maple Leafs use the Newfoundland Growlers as if it were a AA baseball team. Every year, numerous NCAA and CHL graduates are inked to contracts...
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
Not long ago, the LA Kings were presented with a free agent situation and whether they should sign him or not. That free agent was forward Andreas Athanasiou. Athanasiou came to the Kings as a free agent on December 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound skilled forward was brought in to add some depth and scoring punch from the bottom six.
Avalanche forward enjoys private celebration in hometown of Turku. Artturi Lehkonen kept his day with the Stanley Cup low-key in Finland on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche forward brought the Cup to his hometown of Turku to celebrate with his close family and friends. Lehkonen took the trophy to Varissuo Ice...
