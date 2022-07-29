Hurry Out to Catch Sunflowers Before It Is Too Late

www.mymcmedia.org
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
thezebra.org
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 2, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 2, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Food Distribution: 13 Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Also, 14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration required. And, 10700 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring ID and two bags, only for walk-ins.
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
WUSA
Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper
CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries. That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix – Adoptable Abigail
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction expected to cause delays on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be delays across Interstate 95 in both directions in the Fredericksburg area this week due to construction and maintenance work.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
mocoshow.com
Adoption Fees Waved for All Animals This Month at the MoCo Animal Services and Adoption Center
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood) is waiving adoption fees for all animals from Aug. 1 – Aug. 31 as part of their annual participation in the Clear the Shelters event. Full details below from the MCASAC:. Montgomery County Animal Services and...
arlnow.com
Road closures start today on a busy portion GW Parkway due to major rehab project
Rolling single-lane closures are coming to a busy portion of George Washington Memorial Parkway starting today (August 1) and continuing through Friday (August 5). Impacted will be the seven-mile segment of the GW Parkway between Spout Run Parkway in Arlington and the I-495 interchange in McLean. The closures are needed...
fox5dc.com
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
