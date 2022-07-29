Old Orchard Beach Was Once the Home of an Incredible Funhouse Called Noah’s Ark

Read on shark1053.com
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
Far from Falmouth roots, Lucas Tree Experts expands with North Carolina acquisition
Falmouth-based Lucas Tree Experts has grown another limb with the acquisition of a Mount Airy, N.C., company, Carter Utility Tree Services. The purchase was completed last week, spokeswoman Lauren Healy said, but would not disclose terms. The deal adds 55 former Carter employees to the Lucas workforce, bringing the total to over 550.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month
Platters of food from various restaurants and even homemade delights with plenty of wine, beer, and cocktails are all part of Art 'Round Town in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the first Friday of each month. This party is year-round with summer and fall being the most popular time to amble...
Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians
Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
The Boulos Co. sells 8 Turning Leaf Dr. to MGM Builders
Windham, ME MGM Builders purchased 8 Turning Leaf Dr. from Timm Realty in a sale brokered by John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company. MGM has been building homes in Southern Maine for three decades. They’ve been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations. They will move into a new suite, and an existing tenant will move into their former space.
