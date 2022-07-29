Fennimore man arrested at Yellowstone on child porn charge

www.nbc15.com
Name released of Illinois pedestrian killed in Sauk Co. crash
TOWN OF GREENFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 42-year-old Illinois pedestrian who died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Sauk Co. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nataliya Kasiyan, of Park Ridge, was walking along Durwards Glen Road around...
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Friday night Dane County Deputies were investigating an incident of road rage on USH 12/STH 19 in the town of Springfield where a person was shot. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, while on the scene investigating, a vehicle hit a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Sergeant as well as their two squad cars.
Stolen car found, puppy still missing
One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Former Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate back Barnes in ‘unity’ before primaries. Updated: 7 hours ago. With the primaries less than two weeks away, some Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate see...
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
Monona police responding to two Beltline crashes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open after two separate crashes on the Beltline Saturday afternoon. Dane County dispatch said Monona police responded to two separate crashes on US 12 EB. The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit. The call...
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
