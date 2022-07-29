Introducing The Good Feet Store as a new show sponsor

jerryratcliffe.com
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Forests have a variety of roles in reducing global warming.John CoraCharlottesville, VA
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
UVA women’s, men’s soccer single-game tix now available
Single-game tickets for both Virginia men’s and women’s soccer are on sale now. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-UVA1. Virginia athletics strongly encourages fans to avoid lines on game day and purchase tickets online in advance. Reserved seats purchased in advance are $12 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission seats.
Virginia’s wide receivers corps will blow some minds this season
In Lindy’s annual national preseason college football preview, Virginia’s wide receivers group was ranked as the fourth-best in America. Not shabby when one considers that the three units rated ahead of the Cavaliers hailed from Alabama, Ohio State and Southern Cal. It’s an elite group, arguably the greatest...
Gertrude’s official visit to Virginia was “great”
Combo guard Elijah Gertrude said he feels Virginia has made him a priority recruit after his official visit to Charlottesville this past week. The 6-foot-3 standout from Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, N.J., is ranked the No. 27 combo guard in the nation. Virginia was all over Gertrude at Peach Jam and his visit to UVA confirmed that he felt a strong relationship with the Cavaliers.
Virginia adds Arndt as Head Diving Coach
Virginia head swimming & diving coach Todd DeSorbo announced the addition of Josh Arndt to his staff as head diving coach. “We are excited to welcome Josh to our coaching staff,” DeSorbo said. “He is one of the brightest up-and-coming young diving coaches in the country. We are looking forward to supporting him and bringing our diving program to the next level. Josh has had success at all levels, as an athlete as well as a coach, and we know he is going to do some amazing things with our diving program here.”
VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia
Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
