Introducing The Good Feet Store as a new show sponsor

Virginia head swimming & diving coach Todd DeSorbo announced the addition of Josh Arndt to his staff as head diving coach. “We are excited to welcome Josh to our coaching staff,” DeSorbo said. “He is one of the brightest up-and-coming young diving coaches in the country. We are looking forward to supporting him and bringing our diving program to the next level. Josh has had success at all levels, as an athlete as well as a coach, and we know he is going to do some amazing things with our diving program here.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO