After Jason Williams trial, a conversation on what this means for New Orleans

wrkf.org
 2 days ago
theadvocate.com

Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
crescentcitysports.com

Consistent New Orleans Boosters seek another national championship

NEW ORLEANS – It’s business as usual for the New Orleans Boosters baseball team. The flagship team of the Crescent City’s storied history of summer amateur baseball is about to seek its third consecutive All American Amateur Baseball Association championship in Johnstown, Pa. The Boosters, who play...
clarionherald.org

Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.

Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
KTBS

Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation

(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America's 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans' homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that's weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.
NOLA.com

Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents

Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
Eater

New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually

The city of New Orleans simply doesn’t have much in the way of options for boba, also called bubble tea and pearl milk tea — those mostly exist outside of parish lines in Metairie, Kenner, and even Marrero. Now two dedicated boba shops are set to open before the end of the summer, bringing springy boba pearls, frothy milk foam toppers, and photo-worthy milk foam cakes to two central locations in the city.
NOLA.com

Longtime New Orleans politician Gasper Schiro dies at 86

Gasper Schiro, an old-school New Orleans politician who spent 30 years running an office most people had never heard of, died July 22 at his New Orleans home. He was 86. From 1978 until the end of 2008, Schiro was the Orleans Parish register of conveyances, working in an office that occupied the basement of the Civil District Court Building next to City Hall. The office, whose principal patrons were real estate professionals and lawyers, was important because it was the repository for most official documents signed in the city, including leases, acts of sale and subdivision plans. About 40 people worked there, which made it a political plum.
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
