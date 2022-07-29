Walmart Hires Justice’s Ex-Acting Fraud Chief as Vice President

news.bloomberglaw.com
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Loophole Lets DOL Install Wage Chief While Nomination Is Pending
A law aimed at checking the executive branch’s ability to install temporary leaders at federal agencies would have prevented Jessica Looman from continuing to lead the US Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division as “acting” administrator when she was tapped to head the division permanently. So...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
bloomberglaw.com
Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)
Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
bloomberglaw.com
Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Munck Wilson Mandala Sues Dallas Office Owner Alleging Fraud
Texas-based Munck Wilson Mandala LLP accuse the building owner and property manager of their corporate office of fraud, and seek at least $1 million in compensation, according to a complaint filed in a federal court. The law firm sued developer Mark Jordan and some of his associates in the US...
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
bloomberglaw.com
Case Strengths Matter When Weighing Pro Bono Counsel Recruitment
District courts deciding whether to recruit a lawyer to represent an unrepresented party can consider the strengths and weaknesses of the party’s underlying claims when making the call, the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday. Courts must be “careful stewards of the limited resources of...
Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name
The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Copyright Office Does Not Recommend Deferred Examination Option
The Copyright Office has decided not to recommend moving forward with the idea of creating a new option for copyright registration in which the examination of a claim may be deferred until requested by the applicant, according to a Monday news release. The office found that the deferred examination option...
bloomberglaw.com
Chicago State’s Fired General Counsel Loses Retaliation Lawsuit
Trustees of Chicago State University defeated a lawsuit by a former general counsel who alleged that he was fired in retaliation for speaking out about a possible conflict of interest in the school’s search for a new president, because the Seventh Circuit said his speech lacked protection under the First Amendment.
bloomberglaw.com
Robinhood Crypto Will Pay $30 Million Penalty to New York State
Robinhood Crypto will pay a $30 million penalty to New York State “for significant failures in the areas of bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering obligations and cybersecurity,” according to a statement from the New York Department of Financial Services. RHC will also be required, as part of the settlement,...
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role
The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
bloomberglaw.com
Lyft Gets California Arbitration Ruling Vacated After Viking
Lyft Inc. won Monday a motion for a California appeals court to void a ruling against it that held workers couldn’t waive arbitration of a unique California law, the first ruling since the US Supreme Court returned several cases to state court. The Court of Appeal, Second District, vacated...
bloomberglaw.com
Canopy Growth Hires Former Aphria Legal Chief as New Top Lawyer
Cannabis giant’s ex-legal leader Phillip Shaer left last year. Canopy Growth Corp., which produces cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, has hired Christelle Gedeon as chief legal officer while it seeks a financial turnaround. Gedeon stepped down nearly a year ago as top lawyer at Aphria Inc., a rival...
bloomberglaw.com
King & Spalding Recruits Matthew Biben From Gibson Dunn in NY
Matthew Biben has joined King & Spalding as a partner in New York, the law firm said Tuesday. Biben, who was co-chair of the financial institutions practice group at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, focuses on civil disputes, securities and bankruptcy litigation, and matters involving regulators for individuals, financial institutions and FinTech companies.
bloomberglaw.com
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
bloomberglaw.com
North Koreans Steal LinkedIn Resumes in Crypto Job Search Scam
North Koreans are plagiarizing online resumes and pretending to be from other countries to get remote work at cryptocurrency firms to aid illicit money-raising efforts for the government, cybersecurity researchers say following a US warning on a similar scheme in May. The fraudsters lift details they find on legitimate profiles...
bloomberglaw.com
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
bloomberglaw.com
Florida’s ‘Guilt’ Ban May Squeeze Race Out of Diversity Training
Florida’s new law prohibiting concepts based on critical race theory from mandatory workplace trainings leaves the state’s employers with three options to continue racial diversity trainings: adjusting them, making them optional, or doing away with them all together. To Tammy Hodo, president of All Things Diverse LLC, a...
Comments / 0