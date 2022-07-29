Detroit Fire Department graduates first firefighter class with EMT training

www.detroitnews.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
Detroit News
Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit
Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DFD to compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River today!
Today, the Detroit Fire Department will compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit!
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital arrested
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County has been arrested, officials said. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person of interest in custody in arson at Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters, sources say
DETROIT – A person of interest linked to an arson at a Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters Thursday is in custody, according to sources. The person of interest is being held on multiple warrants but is not being held for the suspected arsons. A warrant request is being prepared and is expected to be submitted when it’s complete.
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
Detroit home repair program gets $15 million to fix more roofs, windows
A city home repair program received an additional $15 million Friday to fix more roofs and windows for low-income Detroiters. State lawmakers representing Detroit joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce that the Renew Detroit program — launched last year to repair roofs for income-eligible seniors and homeowners with disabilities — can now help 2,000...
'No one drives 55.' MSP issues 64 tickets during 1-day speed campaign on M-39
Michigan State Police made 75 stops and issued 64 tickets during a one-day enforcement along the Southfield Freeway earlier this week.
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
Detroit News
Detroit home-repair program gets cash infusion to replace roofs and windows
Detroit A home-repair program from the City of Detroit has received a $15 million grant this summer to help replace roofs and windows in more than 2,000 homes in Detroit by 2024. Renew Detroit is a free home-repair program for eligible Detroiters who are 62 or older, disabled and haven't...
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
