Detroit, MI

Detroit Fire Department graduates first firefighter class with EMT training

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Detroit News

Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit

Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked.  ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River

The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
DETROIT, MI
#Emt
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
DETROIT, MI
News Break
Politics
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran

LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
LINCOLN PARK, MI

