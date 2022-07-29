Perry: Jonnu showing signs of being able to live up to his contract

www.nbcsports.com
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!
T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Bills FIGHT! LOOK: QB Josh Allen In Camp Conflict
So, no more fighting, fellas - at least as it involves a particular guy wearing a red jersey.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Bills Star Reportedly Limps Off, Leaves Practice On Cart
As we saw this Thursday with Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, a key member of the Buffalo Bills had to be carted off the field this Friday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Bills safety Micah...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers added Chase Claypool to their injury list.
Yardbarker
Kyle Pitts believes the Falcons will contend, fight for playoffs and “maybe the Super Bowl”
There’s something in the air around Flowery Branch because the Falcons are putting out some mesmerizing quotes. Wednesday began the first day of training camp, and the team has no shortage of confidence to reach the playoffs. Earlier this week, Olamide Zaccheaus doubled down on his statement from earlier in the offseason that the team could make the playoffs.
Bills BREAKING: Micah Hyde Injury - Leaves Camp Practice on Cart
Micah Hyde was an All-Pro player last season.
Steelers Camp Takeaways: Calvin Austin, George Pickens Are Electric, Even Bigger Camp Fights
Everything is heating up at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 4: Jennings Breaks Out
Was Saturday’s installment of training camp more of a defensive showcase or the offense struggling?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
'Praying for Dion' Dawkins: Top Bills Lineman Leaves Camp
The Bills will work through the early stages of training camp without one of their longest-tenured blockers.
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
