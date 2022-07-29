ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Dominant Dortmund kick off season with German Cup win over 1860 Munich

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbmAl_0gy2Terb00

MUNICH, Germany, July 29 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to their season, cruising to a 3-0 victory over hosts 1860 Munich in the German Cup first round on Friday, a week before the Bundesliga gets under way.

First half goals from Donyell Malen, who fired a low shot in off the posts, Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi quickly put the visitors in the driving seat against the third division club.

The Ruhr valley club, desperate to break Bayern Munich's decade-long stranglehold on the league title, were without new striker Sebastien Haller, who has undergone surgery for a tumour in his testicle and will be sidelined for several months.

Haller was brought in to fill the gap left by forward Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City.

Still it was one-way traffic towards the Munich goal in front of 12,000 fans at the Gruenwalder stadium in the first half, with Dutchman Malen wreaking havoc down the left and forcing an early substitution by the hosts.

Dortmund, who face fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Aug. 6, took their foot off the gas after the break but forced Munich keeper Marco Hiller to make a string of superb saves to stop shots from Mo Dahoud, Marco Reus and Thomas Meunier.

Fellow Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart also booked their spot in the second round following a 1-0 at Dynamo Dresden, while Nuremberg and Karlsruhe joined them after their victories over fourth and fifth division opponents respectively.

Champions Bayern Munich meet Cup winners RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday before the Bundesliga season starts next week.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Supercup

German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the DFL German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were...
MLS
SB Nation

Liverpool 0, Strasbourg 3 - Match Recap: Youthful Mistakes Down Makeshift Reds

Strasbourg: Thomasson (5, 21), Diallo (14) With the match coming just a day after the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool field a completely changed side made up primarily of back-ups and youth players. It is a bit concerning, however, that both Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones are both completely omitted after each got just a few minutes against Manchester City to close out the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Donyell Malen
Yardbarker

Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus

Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA
Yardbarker

“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid

Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
SOCCER
ESPN

Women's attendances have dominated European football in 2022

England's women made history on several fronts on Sunday evening as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time to be crowned European champions for the first time. - Ogden: England won the Euro, but the real win went to the game itself. - Hamilton: England success a platform for the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane scores on his competitive debut as the German champions hold off a late second-half comeback from Leipzig

German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were eager...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Dutchman Malen#Karlsruhe
theScore

Ronaldo not selected for Manchester United friendly vs. Atletico

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United's 21-man squad that flew to Norway on Friday for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid. Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Lewandowski to Bayern: Stop lying about me

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for Barcelona, but the emotions are still pretty raw, with the Poland striker criticizing his old club for providing fans with a “not true” explanation of why he left. Speaking to ESPN, Lewandowski referred to “a lot of politics” being involved in how his final weeks at Bayern went down. “The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bulls—, a lot of s— said about...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay

Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay were on target as Barcelona closed their tour of the United States with a comfortable 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Dembele's fourth goal of preseason opened the scoring at a sold-out Red Bull Arena just before the break. The French forward linked up well with Raphinha before driving home.
MLS
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy