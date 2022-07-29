MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

www.nbcsports.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball
The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon took $50,000 from Jason Varitek during a flight to Japan. The post Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
5 bold St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline predictions that don’t involve Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals could pull off some surprises before the trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are middling just above .500 as they currently are tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with a record of 53-47 through 100 games. With that, though, there are plenty of areas that they need to address, partially due to a slew of injuries.
Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade
Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
2 unrealistic MLB trade deadline deals for Mets
The New York Mets been active at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, working the phones to bring in first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Philip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds. However, those are small-scale moves and not the difference-making trades...
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
Cubs first trade domino falls, and here’s who could be next
The Chicago Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the first of what’s likely to be many moves on the North Side. With Daniel Bard having signed a contract extension with the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs having shipped Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the run on relievers at the MLB trade deadline appears to be in full swing.
The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the Houston Astros are interested in Washington Nationals star Josh Bell. "There actually being fairly aggressive in talks trying to get some things done," Rosenthal said via Fox Sports MLB. "Josh Bell is one target."
