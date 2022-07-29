Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Hires Karen Timm as Chief Nursing Officer

elkhornmediagroup.com
UCo Health has west side well testing program
WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Public Health has been awarded funding to test domestic wells for water quality on the west side of the county. U-Co Health Director Joseph Fiumara said that they are currently funded to test the wells in the Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo, and Stanfield ZIP codes.
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
Smoke from Van Ausdle fire, July 29, 2022
VIDEO: Smoke rises from the Van Ausdle fire as it burns 1,100 acres of wheat north of Walla Walla on July 29, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Witnesses sought in wrong-way crash
PENDLETON – The investigation into Friday night’s wrong-way crash near milepost 216 on Interstate 84 eastbound is continuing. The crash took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande and seriously injured the wrong-way driver. OSP is seeking people who witnessed the crash in order to...
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Eastern Oregon Bumblebee Survey and Preservation
BAKER CITY – It can be easy to forget the sheer complexity and biodiversity that comprises Oregon’s natural environment. Hundreds of different animals and insects and their numerous sub variations make up the ever-shifting organic machine that is the Pacific Northwest ecosystem. Similarly, the decline and potential disappearance of handful of bees may seem insignificant at a glance, but for some conversationists, it’s a matter of utmost importance. To help in this mission, the Greater Hells Canyon Council is conducting its fourth year of bumblebee surveys and are welcoming volunteers.
Cook Memorial Library awarded $1,500 grant
LA GRANDE – Cook Memorial Library in La Grande has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the Libraries of Union County Foundation. According to Cook Memorial Library, “The Libraries of Union County Foundation is a non-profit Oregon Corporation comprised of dedicated citizens who believe that the excellence of a community is mirrored in the quality of its public libraries. The Foundation was formed to act independently of any government agencies. It collects tax-deductible donations for the purpose of promoting library services, improving existing materials and equipment and providing educational programming for all ages. It supports libraries by promoting the development of habits of lifelong learning in citizens of all ages.
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
Battery causes fire at Washington Sate Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a Washington State Penitentiary pump house started a fire Thursday. That lithium ion battery caused an estimated $35,000 in damages according to the Walla Walla Fire Department. Walla Walla Fire Department determined the fire under control after...
Parking lot closes for reconstruction
WALLA WALLA – Construction of the Senior Center and Jefferson Park parking lot begins today (Monday). During construction there will be no access to the parking lot, including the section of the parking lot that services the park. Meal service and other programs at the Senior Center will remain open, however accessing the building will be different during construction.
La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver
PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
Visiting Author Reading at the Enterprise Public Library
ENTERPRISE – (Release from Enterprise Public Library) Ezra Wants to Know the True Story of the Rosenwald Schools with Frye Gaillard and Marti S. Rosner. In the early years of the 20th century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & co., worked with educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for African American children. After multiple interviews and extensive research, Marti Rosner and Fry Gaillard tell the story through the eager questions of Ezra, a curious little boy inspired by Rosner’s own mixed-race grandchildren. The result is an accessible, easy to read account – a history of hope in a difficult time that should not be forgotten.
101-year-old Pilot Rock man weds on Saturday
PILOT ROCK — Elmer Jeffers and Jerrie Gammond of Pilot Rock are to wed Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. in the Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St.
County declares a flood emergency
ECHO – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday to declare an emergency due to flooding that occurred on the Umatilla River May 29 through June 13. The county spent $400,000 to stop the river from encroaching on valuable farmland, cultural, historical, and residential areas.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Central Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR642, AND OR644 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
