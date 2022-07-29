Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Hires Karen Timm as Chief Nursing Officer

Effective: 2022-07-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Central Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR642, AND OR644 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.

