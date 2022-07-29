Gainesville City Commissioners to consider eliminating single-family zoning

mycbs4.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee asks City Commission to vote against the elimination of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville State Housing Initiatives Partnership Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (SHIP-AHAC), an advisory board that recommends monetary and non-monetary local housing incentive strategies to be included in the local housing assistance plan, voted unanimously in their July 12 meeting to send a strongly-worded letter to the City Commission, asking them to vote against the “proposed elimination of exclusionary zoning.”
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.
Four Creeks Preserve Overview(Alachua County) In a public forum held on July 28th the body overseeing Four Creeks Preserve in Gainesville’s Northwest area, The Alachua County Land Conservation and Management Office, announced plans for the future of the 715-acre preserve bordering Hwy 441 and NW 43rd St.
WCJB
Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections
Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is waving fees and ending disconnections for most who use the city’s utility service. City officials announced Tuesday that the move was made because the rate stabilization fund had ran out. The fund primarily helps the city keep utility fees low during months with high heat. Customers who owe less than $500 are eligible.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
mainstreetdailynews.com
DeSantis fills Columbia County School Board seat
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Cherie Hill of Lake City to the School Board of Columbia County, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the governor’s office. Hill is running unopposed in the election for the school board’s District 3 seat, so the governor’s appointment only means she will join the board ahead of schedule. She replaces Steve Nelson, a local physical therapist who resigned in January to take a job in Missouri after serving on the school board for two decades.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: We need fresh leadership on the school board after Certain opposed re-opening schools and supported forced masking
Current District 1 school board member and candidate Tina Certain may have seemed to start her initial term with good questions arising from her experience as an accountant, but she has lost her way during the last 2 years, becoming increasingly hostile to parents, and should not be re-elected. People should not forget that she was against the reopening of brick-and-mortar schooling in Fall 2020, led the charge to break the law on a school masking executive order (and later on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health), supported the hiring and promotion of a superintendent who was fired just 15 months later, and mocked parents who were concerned about how her decisions impacted their children.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
marioncoherald.com
It’s time to lead or step aside
In our system of government, be it federal, state, or local, we elect people to office to represent our views and needs, and to form sound public policy. It is understood by the voters that those people who run for office are volunteering for responsibility and leadership. Being an elected...
mycbs4.com
GNV Police advisory council speaks out
After a fiery City of Gainesville Police Advisory Council (PAC) meeting Wednesday night. Some members of the council say they want the public to continue to speak up. A representative tells CBS4 News that one of their jobs is to be the middle man between residents and the Gainesville Police Department (GPD). PAC are not able to tell GPD what to do, but they can make recommendations.
mycbs4.com
ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
Before the games begin tomorrow, Tonight started with an opening ceremony. Over 90 fire rescue cadets, aged from 14-21 years old will compete this weekend. An organizer says that 10 fire rescue teams from across the state will split into 17 teams of four cadets. "I've always dreamed of doing...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE
The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy and Gilchrist County start date, times for 2022-2023 school year
With summer nearing a close, kids will soon be returning to the classroom. As the 2022-2023 school year nears, below are the dates for when schools in Gilchrist and Levy County will return as well as the school day hours. Levy County. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Pre-planning. Wednesday, Aug. 10: First...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville
A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces.
ocala-news.com
OPD offers Explorers program for youth interested in law enforcement
The Ocala Police Department is giving younger members of the community an opportunity to experience what it is like to work in law enforcement. The OPD Explorers program, which is led by Officer Gurney, is designed for young people between the ages of 14 and 20 who are interested in the field of criminal justice. Each Explorer gets to participate in a wide range of activities, including self-defense, patrol procedures, traffic stops, and more.
WCJB
Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Top Private Schools in Greater Gainesville
A quality education at private schools can place students on the fast track to a successful life after graduation. Whether secular or faith-based, these schools offer advanced curriculum, many extracurriculars and enrichment classes that provide valuable knowledge and meaningful experiences. They provide a direct path toward the best colleges and careers, preparing students to triumph through obstacles in life. Parents can be more involved in their children’s education and form relationships with teachers at private schools.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a two-day event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue will host a big two-day event that starts on Friday. The event will run from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at U.F. Hilton on Friday. Friday includes the ceremony and dinner. From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be...
