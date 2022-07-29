UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Lands Role In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

www.tmz.com
epicstream.com
Black Panther Star Says Chadwick Boseman's Wakanda Forever Absence Could Disappoint Fans
We already know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is moving forward without Chadwick Boseman. And although people have already accepted that the late actor cannot return in the sequel, Daniel Kaluuya is still concerned that Boseman's absence will be a disappointment for viewers. Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 after...
AOL Corp
Lupita Nyong'o Says It Was 'Therapeutic' Making Black Panther 2 While Grieving Chadwick Boseman
Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage Lupita Nyong'o (R) and Chadwick Boseman in 2014. Lupita Nyong'o is reflecting on making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without their "king" Chadwick Boseman. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, the 39-year-old actress opened up about filming the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Black Panther...
The First "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Just Dropped At San Diego Comic-Con, And I'm Crying Already
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy, and it already looks like I'll need an entire box of tissues.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
ComicBook
Black Panther Star Winston Duke Warns Fans to Change Their Expectations for Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters this November and it may be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most eagerly anticipated films yet. The follow up to the hugely popular and groundbreaking Black Panther, the film was always going to be significant within the MCU but following the death of T'Challa/Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, everything about the film shifted. Now, Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku in the franchise, says that fans need to let go of expectations for Wakanda Forever, telling Entertainment Weekly that the film will be its own thing.
‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa
The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
NME
Watch the intense first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The trailer arrived on social media following the wrap of Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel. The trailer – which closed Marvel’s showcase at the event – includes several big revelations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
TODAY.com
‘Black Panther’ sequel trailer shows how the story will continue after Chadwick Boseman's death
The new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to "Black Panther," takes fans on an emotional journey, paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who played King T’Challa, the titular hero in the 2018 film, died of colon cancer in August 2020 at 43. On...
hotnewhiphop.com
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shouldn't Confirm Its New Hero Until Opening Weekend
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't reveal the identity of its newest hero in the trailer, and I think it should stay that way.
hotnewhiphop.com
"Wakanda Forever" LEGO Set Spoils Marvel's New Black Panther
Black Panther fans or not, millions of people around the world felt the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Many fans, after celebrating his life and legacy, have wondered what's next for his on-screen character T'challa – the titular character of Marvel's Black Panther based on the 1970s superhero.
TMZ.com
TVOvermind
T’Challa Has Likely Died Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Black Panther movies will continue, but sadly, it seems they will continue without King T’Challa. That very idea just sounds so inconceivable. He is not the first Wakandan to take up the mantle of Black Panther, but he is the first Black Panther in the eyes of the fans. As a matter of fact, he is the first black superhero. That kind of privilege should never be overlooked or forgotten. And when the first Black Panther movie was released back in 2018, cinematic history was made. For the first time in perhaps ever, a minority was well represented in a comic book movie. Not only did we finally get the character’s first solo movie, but it also expanded on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by letting us see Wakanda for the first time. A whole new nation and a batch of interesting new characters was something we needed more of.
disneydining.com
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
The much anticipated 'Wakanda Forever' trailer dropped and people are having big feelings
The first trailer was just released for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and I, along with many others, am having some big feelings about the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The original film's star, actor Chadwick Boseman, died in 2020 after a long secret battle with colon cancer. There was concern around how the franchise would go on without him donning the black catsuit once more, and while the trailer doesn't give away who replaces Boseman as Black Panther, it does invoke emotions as the now female-driven cast seemingly prepares for war.
TMZ.com
