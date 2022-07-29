ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star football recruit announces commitment to Florida by holding live alligators

By Nick Bromberg
Four-star recruit Aidan Mizell had a unique way of announcing his commitment to Florida on Friday.

The class of 2023 wide receiver said he was heading to the Gators by holding two actual gators. Mizell came to the stage at Boone High School in Florida with two baby alligators that had their mouths taped shut. Just take a look at the video below.

There seems to be no bigger way of showing your commitment to a school is serious if you use a wild animal (or two). Though we wouldn't recommend having a live animal at a commitment ceremony for anyone committing to a school with a tiger or a panther as a mascot. Given the presence of the live gators, it’ll be a big surprise if Mizell ends up recommitting from Florida. Since he simply verbally committed on Friday, he’s not bound to Florida until he signs a letter of intent. The earliest any 2023 player can sign with his preferred school is in December.

Mizell, a native of Orlando, is the No. 82 player in the country according to Rivals. He had nearly 40 scholarship offers as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country and the No. 16 player in the state of Florida and decided to stay home to play for new coach Billy Napier.

Napier is entering his first season as Florida’s coach after taking over for the fired Dan Mullen and is recruiting well for 2023. Florida currently has 14 verbal commitments for its next recruiting class and the class ranks No. 18 in the country. While Florida’s 2023 class doesn’t have any five-star players as of yet, Mizell is one of nine four-star players who have committed to the Gators for the 2023 season in the wake of Napier’s hire.

