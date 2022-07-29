St. Johns County couple arrested, a father charged with child abuse, 3-year-old left with significant brain injury

www.firstcoastnews.com
Baby, teenagers hurt when car flips over in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in St. Johns County Sunday seriously injured a three-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of that car, an 18-year-old girl, had minor injuries. The two teenagers and infant were in a Nissan Pathfinder,...
Judge denies bond for former teacher accused of molesting 4-year-old St. Johns County girl
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ordered an 18-year-old held without bond despite the sometimes-tearful appeals of family members and supporters. Anthony Guadalupe, whom family calls Josiah, will be held in the St. Johns County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against a child. He was arrested July 19 after a child who attends the school where he was an assistant teacher, alleged he touched her private parts with a toy. The arrest report says a classroom surveillance video showed him repeatedly touching the 4-year-old girl in the area of her buttocks.
Report: Man killed in St. Johns County industrial accident run over by bulldozer, victim identified
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More details were released in a fatal industrial accident Thursday in St. Johns County. Police were called to Silverleaf Parkway in St. Augustine just after 9 a.m. for a report of a person who was run over by a bulldozer, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report.
INCREDIBLE shot! St. Augustine 10-year-old makes crazy corner three
Check out 10-year-old Elijah Youngs making this crazy three-pointer. This kid's going straight to the league!
New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
Aiden Fucci's lawyers ask for delayed trial, say they need more time to depose 47 witnesses
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Tristyn Bailey's accused killer Aiden Fucci's lawyers are asking that his November trial be delayed. Fucci, 15, is charged with stabbing Tristyn 114 times, a crime that stunned not only St. Johns County, where they lived, but the whole country. He will be tried as an adult and could face life in prison.
Florida issues letter urging schools not to follow federal guidelines on gender identity
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A letter from the Florida Department of Education urges schools not to follow new federal guidelines aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ students. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent the letter Thursday to superintendents, school boards, private school owners and charter school governing boards. As Diaz explains, it's a response to President Biden's recent move to expand protections for LGBTQ students under Title IX.
Study finds treatment for long COVID, only offered in limited locations including Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — It’s a post-pandemic issue that will effect millions of people. The US Government Accountability Office estimates anywhere from 7.7 to 23 million people will have long COVID, which is returning or ongoing health problems after having COVID-19. In July, researchers from Tel Aviv University...
Jacksonville first responders will travel to Kentucky to help with relief for floods that killed dozens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department will head to Kentucky to assist with flood relief, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on social media Sunday. Curry says members of Jacksonville's All Hazards Incident Management Team, which helps to coordinate responses to natural disasters, will travel...
Can 'Troop to Teachers' program fill vacancies across Florida classrooms?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In classrooms around Florida, veterans could be filling thousands of empty teacher positions. There is a shortage of thousands of teachers across Florida, including more than 500 vacancies in Duval County Public Schools. One possible solution to fill these spots is HB 573, 'Educator Certification Pathways for Veterans', the state’s newly re-established path for military veterans to earn temporary teaching certificates.
Florida's Back to School sales tax holiday starts July 25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The store shelves are stocked with school supplies as kids use these last few weeks of summer to prepare for the next school year. In Florida, you’ll get a little tax break as well when you buy school supplies starting July 25. Any break you...
Who wins and who loses? What to know about the Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Could your life change Friday night?. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is more than $1 billion dollars, only the fourth time a lottery game has been so high. On Tuesday the Mega Millions website was busier than it has ever been, according to the lottery. It...
Monday deadline for Floridians to register to vote before primary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attention Florida voters: the last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is Monday. The election day is August 23. Monday is also the deadline to change your party affiliation. People can register to vote, or update their registration the following ways:. Online at...
