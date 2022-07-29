St. Johns County couple arrested, a father charged with child abuse, 3-year-old left with significant brain injury

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ordered an 18-year-old held without bond despite the sometimes-tearful appeals of family members and supporters. Anthony Guadalupe, whom family calls Josiah, will be held in the St. Johns County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against a child. He was arrested July 19 after a child who attends the school where he was an assistant teacher, alleged he touched her private parts with a toy. The arrest report says a classroom surveillance video showed him repeatedly touching the 4-year-old girl in the area of her buttocks.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO