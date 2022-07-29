Shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets linked to salmonella outbreak

www.wearegreenbay.com
Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
Eleven counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,565,215 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,222 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,565,2151,563,351 (+1,884) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,144 (64.6%)3,768,747 (64.6%) Fully...
26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
Study: Most popular office snack in WI might surprise you
(WFRV) – Let’s set the scene: It’s a Monday afternoon and you’re at work. You’ve devoured your entire lunch, and yet, are still feeling a bit peckish. Dinner is in the distant future and you really just need a snack to hold you over until then. You make a pass for the vending machine in the break room and are met with all sorts of delicious options: chips, candy bars, fruit, small cakes, cookies, etc. What do you grab?
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
Wisconsin DNR increases trail awareness for impaired ATV drivers this weekend
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to ‘Think Smart Before You Start‘ this weekend while taking your ATV or UTV out on the trails. Officials say that more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will patrol trails and routes between July 29-31.
Winnebago County Fair
How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. Flood Safety Awareness Week: Watch for spring flooding …. Storm Team 5 named ‘Most Accurate Forecast’ for the …. Meteorological winter finishes with below-normal …. What is...
Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)
Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
What happens to used and damaged street signs?
(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road. According to...
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Begins 4th Anniversary Celebration Today
Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, but the celebration begins today (July 29th). All weekend long, anyone under 18-years-old can get into the local attraction for free, and all can celebrate by trying their hand at butter making with Pine River Dairy.
