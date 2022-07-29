ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets linked to salmonella outbreak

By Indiana Schilz
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
STOUGHTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eleven counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,565,215 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,222 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,565,2151,563,351 (+1,884) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,144 (64.6%)3,768,747 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Study: Most popular office snack in WI might surprise you

(WFRV) – Let’s set the scene: It’s a Monday afternoon and you’re at work. You’ve devoured your entire lunch, and yet, are still feeling a bit peckish. Dinner is in the distant future and you really just need a snack to hold you over until then. You make a pass for the vending machine in the break room and are met with all sorts of delicious options: chips, candy bars, fruit, small cakes, cookies, etc. What do you grab?
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
City
Neenah, WI
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Fond Du Lac, WI
Health
Green Bay, WI
Industry
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
City
Ripon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Neenah, WI
Health
Fond Du Lac, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Neenah, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Fond Du Lac, WI
Industry
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Outbreak#Department Of Agriculture#Bacteria#Foodsafety#General Health#Wfrv#Green Valley Acres Farm
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County Fair

How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. Flood Safety Awareness Week: Watch for spring flooding …. Storm Team 5 named ‘Most Accurate Forecast’ for the …. Meteorological winter finishes with below-normal …. What is...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)

Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

What happens to used and damaged street signs?

(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road. According to...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy