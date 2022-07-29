Becky Lynch Cuts Promo On Bianca Belair Ahead Of SummerSlam Match ‘A Year In The Making’

411mania.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing children
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
Art Station's "Pin-Up Girls"-A Highly Entertaining Musical Review
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
Why Flair’s Return Symbolizes Far More Than a Wrestling Match
The king will regain his throne one last time in a spectacle only fit for the wrestling royalty.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Ric Flair Reacts To Vince McMahon's Retirement
The world of professional wrestling was rocked last week when longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the midst of a controversy stemming from accusations of workplace misconduct and hush money payouts. Responding to McMahon's departure from the WWE, 2x Hall of Fame member Ric Flair spoke with respect about his former boss.
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
WWE SummerSlam results: Matt Riddle calls out Seth Rollins
Matt Riddle called out Seth Rollins during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Security swarmed the ring as Rollins ran out to accept the call out and a huge brawl broke out as Michael Cole reminded viewers that Riddle was not cleared to compete. Security tried to separate both men but that...
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
There are thunderstorms expected in Nashville today and Sunday, although there is currently only a 16% of rain during the time of tomorrow’s WWE Summerslam event. PWInsider reports that WWE does have a contingency plan in place if the worst happens and a storm interrupts Summerslam as it did Wrestlemania 37. When that event happened in 2021, the start of the show was delayed for around twenty minutes or so.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
