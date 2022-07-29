Skeletal remains found in Panola Co. woods

www.ksla.com
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence
Man reported missing from Harleton area of Harrison County: Marshall Sherriff’s Office
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
BCPD looking for runaway teen
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
Deputy Killed In Crash
Friday, the University Of Texas at Tyler hosted the child and adolescent trauma and abuse...
Harrison County searching for missing man last seen walking in Harleton
11 arrested in Marshall task force gang-shooting roundup
Bossier City police search for runaway teen
Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs. According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's...
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.
Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that's because they know they'll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
3 people, 1 baby injured in crash on Hollywood Avenue
Many of the common items such as printer ink, card stock, notepads, signage, dry-erase markers and extra pencils are bought with an educator's own money. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
