Flash flooding threatens lives, property from Colorado to North Carolina this weekend

Heavy rainfall will soak parts of some states in the southern Appalachians and the Mississippi Valley this weekend, meteorologists warn.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that parts of Colorado to North Carolina will get rain boosting the chance of flash flooding in some places.

For the past week, parts of states like Missouri, West Virginia and Kentucky have seen heavy rainfall which has caused catastrophic flooding.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend could cause flash flooding in states as far west as Colorado all the way to North Carolina, meteorologists fear.

This week, rainfall has caused flash floods to sweep away bridges, wiped our power and flooded homes in eastern Kentucky.

Flooding has devasted 13 Kentucky counties and killed at least 16 people, six of whom were children, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

But the destruction could be far from over, as more rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Mississippi Valley and southern Appalachia.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that through Sunday a zone covering eastern Colorado, eastern Tennessee, western Virginia and southern West Virginia will get between two to four inches of rainfall.

Meanwhile, a block of states stretching from southern Kansas to southern Missouri and northern Arkansas will most likely get anywhere between four to eight inches of rain.

Heavy rainfall comes roughly a week after much of the country experienced record-setting high temperatures caused by a heat dome, which happens when a jet stream moves northward forcing piled air to fall, warm up and get stuck in place.

Moisture traveling northward from the Gulf of Mexico meeting with jet stream disturbance is what is causing the sudden rain showers in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and the Carolinas, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

The waving jet stream will force some dryer air southward on Saturday allowing parts of Kentucky to dry out a bit, Porter said. But heavy showers will be likely Sunday and possibly continue until early next week.

“Any additional rainfall of course is going to renew floodings risks in that area,” Porter told Changing America. “We are going to be advising people again to watch for and avoid rapidly rising water.”

Porter added that severe weather events like this week’s sudden severe rainfall are only going to become more common in an atmosphere made warmer by climate change.

“We need to as a society become more resilient to them and be aware of how to react to them in all kinds of communities to keep people safe,” Porter said.

