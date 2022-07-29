WWE’s YouTube To Focus On Star-Led Creative Content In Back Half of 2022

411mania.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup
– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday. Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE...
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons
As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Facebook is in trouble. Its escape plan: Turn into TikTok
Aging tech products often suffer from what’s known as feature creep: excessive complexity caused by the accretion of bells and whistles over the years. Log into Facebook (launched in 2004) or Instagram (launched in 2010) these days and every available pixel seems to offer up a different feature, function, tool or interface, many of them cloned from newer, buzzier competitors.
Impact Wrestling News: Ric Flair Moment of the Week, Scott D’Amore on Attending Fandom Party at SDCC, Turning Point 2006 Full Video
– Impact Wrestling released the latest Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Starrcast V:. – Impact’s Scott D’Amore, Rosemary, and Madison Rayne attended the Fandom party at SDCC 2022 earlier this month. D’Amore commented on the event via Twitter:. – Lastly, Impact released the following vintage...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.29.22
This is going to be a weird one as it’s the go home show for Summerslam so there won’t be much in the way of moving forward to the show, but there is a #1 contenders match for the next major show. At the same time, this is the first television show with no influence from Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Let’s get to it.
How to host on Twitch
TWITCH has become one of the most popular live streaming platforms for gamers and sports and music lovers, to come together and watch a live event. If you want to hold an event and want to know more about hosting a live stream on Twitch, then this is how to do it.
Mick Foley’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked
Mick Foley found himself the victim of a Twitter hack on Sunday. Foley’s account was hacked today and began advertising three PlayStation 5 consoles that people could buy, claiming that the proceeds would “go directly towards charity.”. Foley was at tonight’s Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV and as...
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
WWE News: More Names Backstage At Tonight’s Summerslam Event, Today’s Episode of The Bump, The Rock and Kevin Hart Roast Each Other
– PWInsider reports that Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Michelle McCool are all backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville. There have also been reports of several other Hall of Famers backstage, including The Undertaker and Sharmell. – The Rock and Kevin Hart took turns roasting each other...
Pinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)
Pinterest has struck a content deal with the creator company Jellysmack for a slate of five shows hosted by popular DIY creators that will be available exclusively on the social platform. The deal comes as Pinterest is rapidly expanding its original content production, including through a multiyear pact with Tastemade that will result in 50 new shows on Pinterest. The platform also recently hired Nadine Zylstra, formerly the global head of YouTube Originals, to lead original programming.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Originals Chief Nadine Zylstra Joins Pinterest to Lead ProgrammingPinterest Expands Content Efforts With Multiyear Tastemade DealVidCon 2021: Binging With Babish's...
Dwight Howard Thinks A WWE Run Could Be In His Future
During a media scrum after his promo at the WWE tryouts yesterday, NBA player Dwight Howard spoke about a possible future as a wrestler in the WWE, as well as his future in basketball. Here are highlights (via Fightful):. On a possible future in WWE: “I think it is something...
YouTube EMEA Boss Ben McOwen Wilson To Depart
Click here to read the full article. YouTube EMEA Regional Boss Ben McOwen Wilson is stepping down after more than a decade leading the Google-owned platform across the region. McOwen Wilson is departing YouTube but staying with Google, as he gets set to lead the Google Play app store in EMEA next week. McOwen Wilson delivered the news on Twitter earlier, stating that YouTube EMEA is “burned in my soul.” “I have helped to launch, lead and grow our business, our creators & our teams across the UK, Africa, Nordics, Benelux, DACH, Russia and, for a while, EMEA-wide,” he added. “YouTube has been...
WWE News: Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on How They Got Together, After the Bell Predicts SummerSlam, Sheamus Comments on Loss to Drew McIntyre
– ETOnline.com recently spoke to WWE Superstars and real-life married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford about how they met and got together. – Corey Graves and Vic Joseph shared their predictions on WWE SummerSlam 2022 on After the Bell this week:. – While Drew McIntyre beat Sheamus on last...
How 5 siblings went from working in their parents' restaurant to becoming Minecraft YouTube stars with 9 million subscribers — and helped their parents retire in the process
The La siblings, known as KREW, used to work in their parents' restaurant. Now they have a lucrative YouTube channel with 9 million subscribers.
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
