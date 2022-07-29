Former New Milford Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote returns as interim superintendent

www.registercitizen.com
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
Greenwich schools appoints hometown educators as interim principals at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment Friday of two veteran educators to serve as interim principals at two elementary schools. Kerry Gavin, an assistant principal at Western Middle School, will lead Cos Cob School as interim principal. Diane Chiappetta Fox, administrator of Greenwich High School’s Windrose...
Trumbull reminds residents about new districts ahead of primaries
With Democratic and Republican primaries just around the corner, Trumbull officials are reminding residents that their polling place might have changed during the last election, following a recent redistricting in town. The primary, which takes place Aug. 9, is only open to those who are registered as Democrats or Republicans....
Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien
GREENWICH — The former leader of special education in Darien is moving to the Greenwich Public Schools as the program coordinator for elementary and middle school special education, effective immediately. Theresa Fox will create and oversee programs for disabled students and report to Stacey Heiligenthaler, chief officer of special...
Norwalk BoE approves Estrella’s choices for NPS leadership
NORWALK, Conn. — A slew of administrative appointments at Norwalk Public Schools includes five principals, one of them a leader for a SoNo incubator school, and four assistant principals. In addition, Reginald Roberts has left his role as Norwalk High School principal to take a role in Central Office....
Why officials say Norwalk multilingual learners saw ‘tremendous growth’ in English proficiency
NORWALK — Officials say new training for administrators and teachers on how to better integrate English language learners in the classroom is already paying off. Since the training last summer, officials say preliminary data shows significant improvements in English proficiency and graduation rates over the last year. “We’re not...
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
Greenwich’s Fred Camillo rejects state mandate for fair rent commission over a ‘question of fairness’
GREENWICH — Greenwich’s top elected official said he opposes a new state law that mandates municipalities set up commissions to investigate rent disputes between landlords and tenants. The law was passed and signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in April. But Greenwich has taken no action, said...
Norwalk considers plan to add 8 apartments at historic Stiles Curtis House property
NORWALK — A proposal to modify the historic Stiles Curtis House in the Norwalk Green Historic District, adding eight apartments and two buildings to the property, has received its first approval in the process. The project, which was approved last week by the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission, includes preserving...
Capitol Report: Stefanowski calls for staffing reforms, improvements at Cheshire prison
(WTNH) – For the past couple of months, and even up until last week, most of the Bob Stefanowski summer tour campaign stops have been squarely focused on inflation and the economy. Last Thursday, Stefanowski turned his attention to Connecticut’s prisons. He headed to the prison in Cheshire, calling...
New Haven officials sweep through Hill for blight issues
NEW HAVEN — Tree debris, overgrown property, seemingly neglected pets and illegal dumping were some issues city officials found during a “Clean & Safe Sweep” walk in the Hill neighborhood. City officials canvassed through the Hill neighborhood to identify the quality-of-life and blight issues. Similar previous efforts...
New Bloomfield supportive housing complex could become model to replace group homes in CT
BLOOMFIELD — The anticipation of move-in day at Lavender Field apartments is on par with the first day in a new college dorm or a young adult’s first apartment. A single orange moving truck idled outside the side door, which was propped open. It’s the first of what...
Stamford schools’ new security director wants more guards, cameras and ‘man traps’
STAMFORD — Joe Kennedy has eagerly awaited the start of summer so he can go to work identifying and addressing security issues in Stamford schools. And for him, that starts with standing outside looking in. “The method to securing each building is from the exterior inward,” he said during...
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
BREAKING NEWS: Wilton Health Director Closes Merwin Meadows Pond for Swimming ‘Until Further Notice’
Friday afternoon, July 29, town officials announced that the Wilton Health Department had ordered Merwin Meadows pond to be closed for swimming due to E. coli contamination. According to a press release sent out by the first selectwoman’s office, the pond will remain closed “until further notice.”. Wilton...
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Westport’s Winslow Park to add fencing after death of dog, resident petition
WESTPORT — Following incidents with dogs running into traffic and support from community members, Winslow Park is one step closer to securing fencing around certain areas of the dog park. Winslow Park has seven openings between stone walls around its parameter, with three near the area of the park...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
