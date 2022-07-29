One-year-old boy taken in stolen car found after 3 hours

www.wfft.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Bend mother reunited with baby boy after car was stolen with him inside
A South Bend mother had an agonizing three hours Friday, after her car was stolen with her 1-year-old boy in the back seat. The car was taken from a driveway, after which South Bend police launched a frantic search for the boy.
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
22 WSBT
BREAKING UPDATE: Child found safe in stolen car
A missing one-year-old boy was found and is safe. The little boy was in a car that was stolen Friday morning. The car was taken around 7 this morning from a home on North Cushing Street, just southwest of Memorial Hospital. 3 hours later the boy was found about 2...
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
cbs4indy.com
Suicidal male dies after South Bend officer-involved shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Local police officers in South Bend, Indiana were involved in a shooting Friday near an elementary school that left an armed male who had allegedly been threatening suicide dead. The incident began, authorities said, around 11:40 a.m. when South Bend police officers were called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
25-year-old charged in fatal crash that killed Janeth Gomez
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 25-year-old South Bend man was charged on Thursday for his role in the death of 58-year-old Janeth Gomez on Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. Seth Jason Becker was charged one count of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness, and four...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Homeless man facing charges, killing goose and slapping child
A man is facing charges after killing a goose and slapping a child. It happened last week, on July 23, when South Bend Police were called to Leeper Park, after a homeless man slapped a 5-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl told police that they were riding bikes, when the...
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police locate woman missing since June
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police asked the public for their help locating Mariah De Leon Thursday afternoon. A short time later, police announced they had located DeLeon.
Sheriff's office says missing South Haven woman found safe
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office originally said the missing woman from South Haven had not been seen since Wednesday.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbus, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend that happened back in March 2020. On June 2, Oluwatomipe Makanjuola, 21, pled guilty to murder for his role in the death of Alan Diaz, 19, of South Bend. Makanjuola was handed his sentence on Wednesday.
WISH-TV
TikTok challenge blamed for South Bend car thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A viral video trending on TikTok is making its way to Indiana. Thieves are recording themselves breaking into cars, using only a USB cable. “They found a way to start the car without a key, so that’s why we want to put people on high alert,” said South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Ashley O’Chap.
Comments / 1