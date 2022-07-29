Head Back to Hogwarts with a New Glass, House Attributes Mugs, and Trivia Quiz at Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” Well, it turns out old Walt might be right. Disney is now offering a new private jet adventure package that takes guests to every one of the brand’s global theme parks within 24 days. (We’re sure that’s someone’s dream.) Disney fans will fly aboard a “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair for the exclusive tour. The aircraft can carry up to 75 passengers and features premium leather seats in a two-by-two layout for maximum comfort. Meals on board will be catered by...

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO