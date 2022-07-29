Head Back to Hogwarts with a New Glass, House Attributes Mugs, and Trivia Quiz at Universal Studios Hollywood

wdwnt.com
Related
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
WDW News Today
Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
WDW News Today
Guests Can Now Order Butterbeer Without Topping in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
Wizards, witches, and muggles who don’t consume dairy will be happy to learn that Butterbeer can now be ordered without topping at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort!. Hot, cold, and frozen Butterbeer can now all be ordered without topping. This means that the cold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney World Has Another Sneaky Price Increase
Disney World annual-pass holders and hotel guests used to get free MagicBands. Simply for joining the annual-pass program or booking one night or more at one of the company's on-property hotels while also buying tickets to one of its four Florida theme parks, you got a free watch-like bracelet that served as your admission ticket, room key, and a few other things.
Disney’s Epic New Private Jet Adventure Takes You to All 12 Parks in 24 Days
Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” Well, it turns out old Walt might be right. Disney is now offering a new private jet adventure package that takes guests to every one of the brand’s global theme parks within 24 days. (We’re sure that’s someone’s dream.) Disney fans will fly aboard a “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair for the exclusive tour. The aircraft can carry up to 75 passengers and features premium leather seats in a two-by-two layout for maximum comfort. Meals on board will be catered by...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends and Pins Creep Into Magic Kingdom
We’re creeping closer to the spookiest time of the year, and you can start to decorate with new Haunted Mansion headstone bookends. We also found several new pins, all inside Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. The Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends – $44.99. At Memento Mori, any soul can...
WDW News Today
New Mug Featuring Sculpture from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns! Lately, Dok-Ondar has been selling more replicas of his personal treasures from the Den of Antiquities, and today we found a new mug inspired by the frieze sculpture hanging in the shop. The Massassi created...
WDW News Today
Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Harmony Barber Shop Reopens at Magic Kingdom
Whether you’re looking for a trim for yourself or your baby’s first haircut, the Harmony Barber Shop in Magic Kingdom can turn a routine appointment from standard to special. After more than two years, the Harmony Barber Shop has reopened on Main Street, U.S.A. The old-fashioned barber shop...
Disney Shares What's Next in Its Battle With Universal Studios
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal sometimes seem like heavyweight fighters throwing big punches that rock each other but never delivering a knockout. The two theme park giants compete directly in both California and Florida and they seem to push each other to spend more money.
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights Announcements, Construction, Rumors, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (7/25/22-7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for July 25 – July 31, 2022.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/28/22 (Mickey Premium Bar Loungefly Ears, Star Wars Apparel and Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns, Travelers! We’re making our way around Disney’s Hollywood Studios today for some new ears and Star Wars merchandise. We walked into The Darkroom at the park, where we saw a fully stocked area...
WDW News Today
Envision Your Future Outfits with the New ‘Encanto’ Bruno Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We had a vision of the newest “Encanto” merchandise and rushed to World of Disney at Disney Springs to find the Bruno Spirit Jersey. “Encanto” Bruno Spirit Jersey – $79.99. Regardless of where...
Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride
Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
Comments / 0