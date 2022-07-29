ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Head Back to Hogwarts with a New Glass, House Attributes Mugs, and Trivia Quiz at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#The Universal#House#Draco#Vacationeer
WDW News Today

Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Disney World Has Another Sneaky Price Increase

Disney World annual-pass holders and hotel guests used to get free MagicBands. Simply for joining the annual-pass program or booking one night or more at one of the company's on-property hotels while also buying tickets to one of its four Florida theme parks, you got a free watch-like bracelet that served as your admission ticket, room key, and a few other things.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Disney’s Epic New Private Jet Adventure Takes You to All 12 Parks in 24 Days

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” Well, it turns out old Walt might be right. Disney is now offering a new private jet adventure package that takes guests to every one of the brand’s global theme parks within 24 days. (We’re sure that’s someone’s dream.) Disney fans will fly aboard a “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair for the exclusive tour. The aircraft can carry up to 75 passengers and features premium leather seats in a two-by-two layout for maximum comfort. Meals on board will be catered by...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends and Pins Creep Into Magic Kingdom

We’re creeping closer to the spookiest time of the year, and you can start to decorate with new Haunted Mansion headstone bookends. We also found several new pins, all inside Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. The Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends – $44.99. At Memento Mori, any soul can...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Harmony Barber Shop Reopens at Magic Kingdom

Whether you’re looking for a trim for yourself or your baby’s first haircut, the Harmony Barber Shop in Magic Kingdom can turn a routine appointment from standard to special. After more than two years, the Harmony Barber Shop has reopened on Main Street, U.S.A. The old-fashioned barber shop...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Disney Shares What's Next in Its Battle With Universal Studios

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal sometimes seem like heavyweight fighters throwing big punches that rock each other but never delivering a knockout. The two theme park giants compete directly in both California and Florida and they seem to push each other to spend more money.
GLENDALE, CA
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride

Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy