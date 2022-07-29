Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Promos, Why They Don’t Work

411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Full Recap and Analysis
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing match. The bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was the one we should have got at WrestleMania. While their previous clash overpromised and underdelivered -- hard to avoid when you bill something as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- SummarSlam's main event was the opposite. It was far more crazy and exciting than most would have expected. It might be the pair's best match ever.
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings
Live on NBC Peacock and the WWE Network right now. On Saturday, at WWE's SummerSlam, the saga of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will come to an end. WWE is billing the clash of its two biggest stars as their last, the conclusion to a feud that began all the way back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. After unifying the WWE and Universal Championship belts at WrestleMania 38, Reigns on Saturday defends the titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.
WWE News: Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on How They Got Together, After the Bell Predicts SummerSlam, Sheamus Comments on Loss to Drew McIntyre
– ETOnline.com recently spoke to WWE Superstars and real-life married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford about how they met and got together. – Corey Graves and Vic Joseph shared their predictions on WWE SummerSlam 2022 on After the Bell this week:. – While Drew McIntyre beat Sheamus on last...
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
Nick Gage Plans To Invade Ric Flair’s Last Match Event Due To Lack Of GCW Involvement
As noted, Ric Flair’s Last Match will take place on Sunday at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, with Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and a host of other matches set for the event. However, GCW is not scheduled to be represented on the show, and Nick Gage has expressed his frustration.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
Impact Wrestling News: Ric Flair Moment of the Week, Scott D’Amore on Attending Fandom Party at SDCC, Turning Point 2006 Full Video
– Impact Wrestling released the latest Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Starrcast V:. – Impact’s Scott D’Amore, Rosemary, and Madison Rayne attended the Fandom party at SDCC 2022 earlier this month. D’Amore commented on the event via Twitter:. – Lastly, Impact released the following vintage...
