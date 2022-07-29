Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

www.wibw.com
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Overland Park shooting leaves one dead
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Semi driver caught with cocaine on Kansas highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges after an arrest. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Texas man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. 75 Hwy. On July 27, a sheriff's deputy stopped a tractor-trailer in...
WIBW
Crews work to install temporary light after SUV wipes out Lawrence traffic signal
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have installed a temporary light at a busy Lawrence intersection after an SUV completely wiped out the traffic signal that stood there. The Lawrence Police Department says crews worked on Friday night, July 29, to install a temporary light at the corner of 9th and Vermont St. to avoid the need for a 4-way stop at the busy intersection.
Olathe police searching for missing/endangered woman
The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Newton man hospitalized after semi overturns
OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
LJWORLD
Vehicle topples traffic light after crash at 9th and Vermont in downtown Lawrence
Emergency crews were responding Friday afternoon after two vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection of Ninth and Vermont streets and one of them then toppled a traffic light. Police spokesperson Laura McCabe said that at about 4:45 p.m., an SUV was headed southbound on Vermont Street and failed to stop...
UPDATE: 47-year-old Olathe man last seen Wednesday found deceased
The Olathe Police Department reports a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
Olathe police locate missing man dead in Miami County
The Olathe Police Department located man dead after he was reported missing on Friday. There is no ongoing criminal investigation.
KVOE
Crash in Osage County leads to suspected serious injury for driver; wreck in Chase County has two people decline hospital trips
A crash involving a semi in southern Osage County led to suspected serious injuries for the driver early Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal was northbound when the semi crashed about 40 miles east-northeast of Emporia shortly before 3 am. Rivera-Villareal apparently failed to negotiate a curve, sending the semi into the center median. Rivera-Villareal then overcorrected, causing the semi to go across both northbound lanes of traffic before overturning.
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
7-year-old boy hit by car in Neosho County
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 7-year-old boy has suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chanute on Wednesday, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. According to the crash log, a woman was driving Southbound on Lincoln Street when the boy entered the roadway and the woman struck him with her vehicle.
Dead man found during search for missing 47-year-old
OLATHE (KSNT) – A man has been found dead during a missing person search by the Olathe Police Department. According to the OPD, at 4 p.m. on July 29, the Ford-150 associated with Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was found with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. An adult male whose identity has yet to be […]
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
