ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday

An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
EMPORIA, KS
tncontentexchange.com

U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver

A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Williamsburg, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Accidents
City
Newton, KS
Newton, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

Overland Park shooting leaves one dead

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested

A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Traffic Accident#Osage Co#The Kansas Highway Patrol
WIBW

Crews work to install temporary light after SUV wipes out Lawrence traffic signal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have installed a temporary light at a busy Lawrence intersection after an SUV completely wiped out the traffic signal that stood there. The Lawrence Police Department says crews worked on Friday night, July 29, to install a temporary light at the corner of 9th and Vermont St. to avoid the need for a 4-way stop at the busy intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Newton man hospitalized after semi overturns

OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
HOLTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KVOE

Crash in Osage County leads to suspected serious injury for driver; wreck in Chase County has two people decline hospital trips

A crash involving a semi in southern Osage County led to suspected serious injuries for the driver early Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal was northbound when the semi crashed about 40 miles east-northeast of Emporia shortly before 3 am. Rivera-Villareal apparently failed to negotiate a curve, sending the semi into the center median. Rivera-Villareal then overcorrected, causing the semi to go across both northbound lanes of traffic before overturning.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

7-year-old boy hit by car in Neosho County

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 7-year-old boy has suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car in Chanute on Wednesday, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. According to the crash log, a woman was driving Southbound on Lincoln Street when the boy entered the roadway and the woman struck him with her vehicle.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Dead man found during search for missing 47-year-old

OLATHE (KSNT) – A man has been found dead during a missing person search by the Olathe Police Department. According to the OPD, at 4 p.m. on July 29, the Ford-150 associated with Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was found with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. An adult male whose identity has yet to be […]
OLATHE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy